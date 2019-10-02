Boris Johnson says his Brexit plan will not have checks at Irish border

Boris Johnson's first speech as Prime Minister to his Conservative party faithful went down well enough. But it might have left supporters who have wanted him to lead their party for years feeling a little flat.

In some respects, it was classic Johnson.

The UK will leave the EU on October 31, "come what may."

There were spending pledges for his domestic audience and attacks on the leader of the opposition Labour party as "fratricidal anti-Semitic Marxists."

It was a feel-good speech, rather than a policy heavy speech.

Johnson played up the prospect of leaving without a deal – something that goes down well with the Conservative party membership. But he also said that "this is not an anti-European party and it is not an anti-European country. We love Europe. We are European."

This was somewhat less appreciated by the membership than the revelation that Johnson's mother voted for Brexit.

Johnson has on the whole had a good first conference as leader. However, one thing that scares the Brexit-supporting party membership is whether Johnson will sell them out when the going gets tough.

This speech will have done little to reassure them that Johnson is 100% on their side.