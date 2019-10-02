Boris Johnson says his Brexit plan will not have checks at Irish border
In pictures: Boris Johnson's big conference speech
Meanwhile in Parliament, Diane Abbot makes history
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has become the first black MP to represent their party at Prime Minister's Questions.
The debating chamber was somewhat depleted because most Conservative MPs are in Manchester for their party's conference.
It is customary for Parliament to be suspended for the conference season. However, this year's suspension became highly controversial after the government insisted Parliament would be shut for five weeks just before Brexit.
The Supreme Court ruled the prorogation unlawful and the lawmakers returned to work.
And when the government asked for Parliament to be suspended for the Conservative Conference, Parliament refused.
Boris Johnson's first speech as leader: A verdict
Boris Johnson's first speech as Prime Minister to his Conservative party faithful went down well enough. But it might have left supporters who have wanted him to lead their party for years feeling a little flat.
In some respects, it was classic Johnson.
The UK will leave the EU on October 31, "come what may."
There were spending pledges for his domestic audience and attacks on the leader of the opposition Labour party as "fratricidal anti-Semitic Marxists."
It was a feel-good speech, rather than a policy heavy speech.
Johnson played up the prospect of leaving without a deal – something that goes down well with the Conservative party membership. But he also said that "this is not an anti-European party and it is not an anti-European country. We love Europe. We are European."
This was somewhat less appreciated by the membership than the revelation that Johnson's mother voted for Brexit.
Johnson has on the whole had a good first conference as leader. However, one thing that scares the Brexit-supporting party membership is whether Johnson will sell them out when the going gets tough.
This speech will have done little to reassure them that Johnson is 100% on their side.
Meanwhile in Brussels...
Mina Andreeva, the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said the EU will look at Boris Johnson's new proposal "objectively."
"We want to enter into constructive discussions. We are working for a deal and any deal should of course be a good deal," she said.
Andreeva added the Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to have a phone call with Johnson later Wednesday.
"Once received we will examine it objectively and in light of our well-known criteria. We will listen very carefully to the United Kingdom," she said.
What a difference a year makes
More from CNN's Luke McGee at the conference in Manchester:
Johnson: If Brexit talks fail 'no deal' is the alternative
Boris Johnson said that if the EU rejects his Brexit proposal, the alternative is a no-deal Brexit.
The Prime Minister insisted that if talks fail over the sticky Irish border issue, there is “no doubt that the alternative is no deal.”
"That is not an outcome we want. It is not an outcome we seek at all,” he said, adding that the UK is nevertheless ready for a no-deal outcome.
The Conservative Party has the leader it's wanted for years
Boris Johnson is a very popular man. At least, that's how it seems on listening to his speech to the party faithful in Manchester, England.
The whole conference has had the PM's stamp on it, from his messaging on Brexit dominating the narrative at events, to delegates chanting his name as he breezed through hotel bars and into the conference hall.
Hours before he started speaking on Wednesday, the queue to see him speak snaked around the conference center. And when he entered the room himself, the "Boris" chants, clapping and foot-stamping were so loud the floor shook.
His fans have also defended Johnson as the media tried to ask questions about the scandals surrounding his personal life that have cast a shadow over this conference. (Here is a video I made of the PM entering conference center and the press being yelled at.)
Those scandals and political problems are serious. But here in Manchester, no one cares.
The Conservative Party finally has the leader it's secretly wanted for years.
Johnson outlines other policies
Aside from all the Brexit talk, Prime Minister Johnson also outlined some of his government's policies -- although he was fairly thin on details.
In summary, here are the main promises:
- More funding for schools
- Better roads and transportation links, including "northern powerhouse" railway and new clean buses accepting contactless payments
- Investment into healthcare and technology
- Creating high-wage, low-tax environment for high-skilled workers
- An Australian-style points based system for immigration
Johnson makes questionable £1 billion claim
Boris Johnson keeps repeating a claim that delaying Brexit would cost the United Kingdom £1 billion ($1.2 billion) a month:
Do we want to spend another billion pounds a month that could be going on the NHS? Let’s get Brexit done.
The claim, however, is dubious. Full Fact, the UK's independent factchecking charity, called it wrong. It said:
An extension of a few months would cost no more than leaving with a deal in October 2019, which is still the government’s publicly stated policy."