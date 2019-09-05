Boris Johnson's brother resigns in new Brexit blow
"This will not have been an easy matter for Jo"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office releases a short statement on his brother's resignation:
"The Prime Minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service. He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP. The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo.
"The constituents of Orpington could not have asked for a better representative."
Jo Johnson will stand down as an MP at the next election.
Twitter reacts to Jo Johnson's resignation
Many on Twitter were quick to point out that Jo Johnson must be one of the few politicians quitting in order to spend less time with his family.
Broadcaster Robert Peston pointed out the chasm between the political views of Remainer Jo and Brexiteer Boris:
Meanwhile, director of think tank Chatham House, Robin Niblett, called it a "logical" move:
Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, pointed out that the Conservative Party -- which is set to purge dozens of rebel MPs -- is starting to look very different:
Prime Minister's brother quits politics
Boris Johnson's brother, Jo, is resigning from the government, and will stand down as a Member of Parliament after almost a decade.
The Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation tweeted that he'd been "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."
It's not the first time Jo Johnson has resigned over Brexit.
In November last year he also quit -- although that time it was over then-Prime Minister Theresa May's beleaguered EU withdrawal plan.
Unlike his elder brother, Jo Johnson is a firm Remainer who has previously called for a second referendum. It's a world away from the views of the Prime Minister -- who has vowed to exit the EU "do or die" on October 31.
High Court hearing against suspension of Parliament underway
Outside Westminster, legal action is underway to stop Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament for five-weeks.
The High Court is now hearing a case launched by high-profile anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who successfully sued the government back in 2016.
Miller says that suspending -- or "proroguing" -- Parliament sets a horrifying precedent, and that Johnson's government is "subverting democracy" in a way that is unprecedented.
John Major has joined Miller's legal action, which means Britain will be treated to the extraordinary spectacle of a former Conservative prime minister suing his successor.
Brexit Secretary shrugs off fears of shortages
Among the big fears surrounding a no-deal Brexit, is that the UK will face food, fuel and medicine shortages.
Not so, says Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, who announced Thursday that the government will launch an express freight service, if a no-deal Brexit happens.
He told the House of Commons that the government had: "Secured an express freight service to deliver small consignments on a 24-hour basis."
Need a reminder on what exactly no-deal involves? CNN's Rob Picheta has you covered:
The view from Brussels
Meanwhile in Brussels, EU diplomats watched the showdown in Westminster with utter dismay.
"We are quite aware that we [the EU] are being used as the backdrop for a Johnson election campaign," one diplomat told CNN.
"We are not optimistic at all that this is going to end well, and not sure the UK government has a plan, and that the UK government when it returns on the 15th [October] ... that it will be in a state where it wants to do a deal."
Johnson has declared himself determined not to take the option of a no-deal Brexit off the table, arguing that the threat of a chaotic departure makes his negotiating position stronger.
Opposition lawmakers meanwhile, believe his claim to be negotiating with the EU is a sham.
The EU diplomat said it was pointless talking to Johnson because he currently cannot deliver a deal.
"They're a minority government that is trying to deliver the hardest form of Brexit that it doesn't have the votes for, which lets them run down a clock to a no-deal," the diplomat said.
What do UK businesses make of it all?
Business leaders in the UK have given a cautious welcome to moves to prevent a no-deal Brexit -- but warned about the ongoing impact of uncertainty on the economy.
“Until a deal is agreed, companies will continue to divert billions of pounds from productive investment to no-deal preparations, and international investors will continue to question if the UK is a stable, open place to do business,” said Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, which represents 190,000 businesses.
The comments come as Make UK, the group representing British manufacturers, warned that the industry was in a nosedive -- hit by Brexit uncertainty, trade wars and a global slowdown.
Make UK also warned that British manufacturing firms were less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than they were in March, when the country had originally been set to leave the EU.
The "mother of parliaments" is falling apart
Some analysis here from CNN's Eliza Mackintosh on how the UK Parliament -- one of the oldest legislatures in the world -- is now at the center of the mother of all battles:
The new British Prime Minister has fired 20 of his own lawmakers, rebel MPs have seized control of parliamentary business, Johnson's call for a snap general election was rejected and members of the House of Lords squabbled until late in the night on Wednesday.
The world has watched as the very foundations of British politics shifted in front of their eyes.
On Tuesday, 1.5 million people tuned into BBC Parliament to see an alliance of rebel lawmakers deal the UK government a humiliating blow, seizing control of the Brexit agenda and forcing embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call for a snap general election.
It was the biggest single-day audience for the channel -- which, for Americans, is something like the UK's answer to C-SPAN -- even competing with the popular (and, by contrast, highly soothing) baking show, "Great British Bake Off."
Many Britons were left torn about whether to watch "biscuit week" or see their government fall to pieces.
Read more here
What's on the agenda today?
- 5:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. local: High Court hearing against Johnson's five-week suspension of parliament, launched by high-profile anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who successfully sued the government back in 2016. Former prime minister John Major has joined Miller's legal action.
- 5:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. local: Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons, announces the government's business for the next week.
- 6:30 a.m. ET/11:30 a.m. local: Johnson meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 10 Downing Street, then at 7:45 a.m. ET/12:45 p.m. he'll meet US Vice President Mike Pence.
- 7:00 a.m. ET/12:00 p.m. local: Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister in charge of no-deal planning, will give evidence to the Commons Brexit committee.
- 11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. local: The Prime Minister heads to Yorkshire in northern England for what is in effect the launch of his election campaign -- and will instead be a chance for journalists to question him.