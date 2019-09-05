High-profile anti-Brexit campaigner, Gina Miller.

Outside Westminster, legal action is underway to stop Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament for five-weeks.

The High Court is now hearing a case launched by high-profile anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who successfully sued the government back in 2016.

Miller says that suspending -- or "proroguing" -- Parliament sets a horrifying precedent, and that Johnson's government is "subverting democracy" in a way that is unprecedented.

John Major has joined Miller's legal action, which means Britain will be treated to the extraordinary spectacle of a former Conservative prime minister suing his successor.