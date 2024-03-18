The supersonic plane that was faster than Concorde

Jacopo Prisco
By Jacopo Prisco, CNN
5 minute read
Published 8:28 AM EDT, Mon March 18, 2024
<strong>XB-70 Valkyrie: </strong>An experimental supersonic aircraft, the XB-70 took to the skies five years before Concorde.
XB-70 Valkyrie: An experimental supersonic aircraft, the XB-70 took to the skies five years before Concorde.
NASA/Divds
<strong>Super fast: </strong>The XB-70 was capable of flying at just over 2,000 miles per hour, nearly 50% faster than Concorde.
Super fast: The XB-70 was capable of flying at just over 2,000 miles per hour, nearly 50% faster than Concorde.
NASA
<strong>Beauty in the skies: </strong>“The overall design of the XB-70 was a thing of beauty,” says Tony Landis, a historian at the Air Force Materiel Command in Dayton, Ohio. “To think such an attractive aircraft, with its speed and altitude capabilities, was built over 65 years ago is hard to comprehend in today’s AI and computer-based engineering environment.”
Beauty in the skies: “The overall design of the XB-70 was a thing of beauty,” says Tony Landis, a historian at the Air Force Materiel Command in Dayton, Ohio. “To think such an attractive aircraft, with its speed and altitude capabilities, was built over 65 years ago is hard to comprehend in today’s AI and computer-based engineering environment.”
NASA
<strong>Born in the '60s: </strong>The first XB-70 — nicknamed Valkyrie following a naming contest — was rolled out in Palmdale, California, on May 11, 1964.
Born in the '60s: The first XB-70 — nicknamed Valkyrie following a naming contest — was rolled out in Palmdale, California, on May 11, 1964.
NASA/Divds
<strong>Impressive sight: </strong>The aircraft had a wingspan of over 100 feet and six General Electric turbojet engines at the back.
Impressive sight: The aircraft had a wingspan of over 100 feet and six General Electric turbojet engines at the back.
United States Air Force
<strong>Moving wings: </strong>The airplane featured wingtips that remained horizontal at subsonic speeds, but folded down once supersonic to reduce drag. It also had two "canards" or winglets behind the cockpit to give more control at high speed.
Moving wings: The airplane featured wingtips that remained horizontal at subsonic speeds, but folded down once supersonic to reduce drag. It also had two "canards" or winglets behind the cockpit to give more control at high speed.
NASA/Divds
<strong>Copycat designs: </strong>Many design elements of the XB-70 were repeated in Concorde and its Soviet clone, the Tupolev Tu-144 (pictured here).
Copycat designs: Many design elements of the XB-70 were repeated in Concorde and its Soviet clone, the Tupolev Tu-144 (pictured here).
Reg Lancaster/Getty Images
<strong>Alternative roles:</strong> The XB-70 became obsolete more or less at the time it was built, which led engineers to investigate new uses for the aircraft, including a possible passenger jet.
Alternative roles: The XB-70 became obsolete more or less at the time it was built, which led engineers to investigate new uses for the aircraft, including a possible passenger jet.
United States Air Force
<strong>Luxury option: </strong>One proposal included capacity for 158 passengers; another "deluxe" arrangement envisaged 114 seats and a lounge area in the center of the passenger compartment.
Luxury option: One proposal included capacity for 158 passengers; another "deluxe" arrangement envisaged 114 seats and a lounge area in the center of the passenger compartment.
U.S. Air Force
<strong>Shrinking the world: </strong>The XB-70 would've connected New York and London in two and a half hours, shaving almost an hour off Concorde's typical transatlantic times.
Shrinking the world: The XB-70 would've connected New York and London in two and a half hours, shaving almost an hour off Concorde's typical transatlantic times.
U.S. Air Force
<strong>Tragedy strikes: </strong>The XB-70 program was cut short following a fatal accident in 1966 when one of the planes collided in midair with a small plane, killing its pilot as well as one of the Valkyrie's crew.
Tragedy strikes: The XB-70 program was cut short following a fatal accident in 1966 when one of the planes collided in midair with a small plane, killing its pilot as well as one of the Valkyrie's crew.
U.S. Air Force
supersonic plane Valkyrie XB-70
CNN  — 

Five years before Concorde’s first flight, another majestic supersonic aircraft took to the skies — and almost became the inspiration for an even faster passenger plane.

It was the XB-70 Valkyrie, an experimental plane developed for the US Air Force. Its inaugural flight — 60 years ago in September 1964 — kicked off a golden era for supersonic aircraft. The plane would later achieve a speed of just over 2,000 miles per hour, nearly 50% faster than Concorde.

“The overall design of the XB-70 was a thing of beauty,” says Tony Landis, a historian at the Air Force Materiel Command in Dayton, Ohio. “To think such an attractive aircraft, with its speed and altitude capabilities, was built over 65 years ago is hard to comprehend in today’s AI and computer-based engineering environment.”

The XB-70 program was not without problems: As a military plane, it was obsolete before it was even rolled out, and its short lifespan was marred by a tragic accident. Even regular flights had everyone on edge, as the aircraft’s components were all pushed to the limits.

However, its design has made it an icon of supersonic flight: “To this day, people stop and stare at the Valkyrie parked majestically at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, admiring its size and shape,” Landis says. “Most people ask if this is a new design, as they’ve never seen anything like it.”

Dead on arrival

NASA used the pre-production XB-70 triple-sonic bomber prototype for high-speed research in the. 1960s.
NASA used the pre-production XB-70 triple-sonic bomber prototype for high-speed research in the. 1960s.
NASA

The plane was born out of a competition between Boeing and North American Aviation, then a major aerospace manufacturer that was eventually chosen by the Air Force, in 1957, to develop a bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons at Mach 2 and 60,000 feet of altitude.

However, the downing of an American U-2 spy plane over the Soviet Union in 1960 caused a shift from manned bombers to ballistic missiles, and in 1961 President Kennedy billed the upcoming XB-70 as having little chance of penetrating enemy defenses successfully. As a result, just as North American was starting to build the aircraft, the goal of the program shifted to high-speed flight research.

The first XB-70 — nicknamed Valkyrie following a naming contest — was rolled out in Palmdale, California, on May 11, 1964. With a wingspan of over 100 feet, six General Electric turbojet engines at the back, and 185 feet long, it was easily one of the most impressive planes ever built.

BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 13: A retired British-Airways Concorde supersonic airliner is moved on a barge up the Hudson River on March 13, 2024 seen from Bayonne, New Jersey. The Concorde, one of a fleet of seven once owned by British-Airways, departed the Brooklyn Navy Yard following a months-long restoration project at the GMD Shipyard en route to the Weeks Marine in Jersey City, N.J. for overnight storage before it is returned to the Intrepid Museum. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 13: A retired British-Airways Concorde supersonic airliner is moved on a barge up the Hudson River on March 13, 2024 seen from Bayonne, New Jersey. The Concorde, one of a fleet of seven once owned by British-Airways, departed the Brooklyn Navy Yard following a months-long restoration project at the GMD Shipyard en route to the Weeks Marine in Jersey City, N.J. for overnight storage before it is returned to the Intrepid Museum. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Related article Record-breaking supersonic Concorde airplane floats down New York’s Hudson River

Among its distinctive features were wingtips that remained horizontal at subsonic speeds, but folded down once supersonic to reduce drag. Its main design elements, like the delta-shaped wings and the thin, long fuselage were replicated by both Concorde and its Soviet clone, the Tupolev Tu-144, which even sported two “canards” or winglets right behind the cockpit — just like the XB-70 — giving pilots more control at low speeds.

“Throughout the 1960s, both the military and civil sector put vast amounts of resources into developing a supersonic transport,” says Landis. “In the early stages, nearly every aircraft company based its initial design around the XB-70.”

As more information became available, Landis adds, these designs morphed into more refined designs like Concorde, as well as other projects that remained on paper, such as the planned Concorde rivals imagined by Lockheed and Boeing.

Fake windows

The aircraft was powered by six General Electric turbjet engines at the back.
The aircraft was powered by six General Electric turbjet engines at the back.
United States Air Force

Once it was clear that the Valkyrie’s role as a bomber was set aside, its designers came up with alternative uses for the plane: “North American engineers became very creative, with many different uses for the aircraft,” says Landis, “But the only variant to be given serious consideration was the transport version for military and civilian use.”

Three variations were proposed, ranging from a high-density one with capacity for 158 passengers, to a “deluxe” arrangement that allowed for 114 seats and included a lounge area in the center of the passenger compartment.

“While the first XB-70 was back at Palmdale for inspections and upgrades, North American took the opportunity to add fake window markings to one side of the aircraft to assist in the marketing of the transport variant. The windows were removed prior to the aircraft’s return to flight testing,” Landis says.

An airplane of Lufthansa, type Airbus A340, flies past the moon in a blue sky during its landing approach in Essen, Germany, 25 August 2016. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)
An airplane of Lufthansa, type Airbus A340, flies past the moon in a blue sky during its landing approach in Essen, Germany, 25 August 2016. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/Getty Images

Related article The Airbus A340 airplane was built to rule long-haul travel. Now it’s vanishing from the skies

It’s hard to imagine what the passenger experience could have been like on such a plane, but according to Landis it would have been a lot like Concorde: “Smooth, quiet, with ample space between the seats. Due to the expense in operating the aircraft and limited seating, the cost would most likely be affordable only to the upper middle class and the wealthy.”

Most importantly, it would have been fast, connecting London and New York in just two and a half hours, compared to Concorde’s typical three and a half.

Other proposed versions of the plane imagined it as a launch platform for orbital spacecraft and even Minuteman missiles – but just like the passenger version, these never materialized.

A fatal crash

The XB-70 Valkyrie just after collision.
The XB-70 Valkyrie just after collision.
U.S. Air Force

The XB-70 program was further cut short by a fatal accident that occurred in 1966, during a photoshoot organized by General Electric. The second, and more advanced, of the two existing Valkyries collided in midair with a smaller plane, an F-104N, killing its pilot as well as one of the XB-70’s own pilots, with the other surviving with serious injuries.

The destroyed Valkyrie had logged just 46 flights, and the remaining one ended its career after 83 flights — many of which with NASA as a supersonic testbed — and just over 160 hours in the air.

The very last of those flights occurred on February 4, 1969, to ferry the plane from what is now NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, where the aircraft joined the collection of the Air Force Museum.

While the program may not have lived up to its full potential, the XB-70’s legacy still stands, Landis says: “All large, high-speed aircraft designs benefit from the work done by the XB-70. And the data from those research flights continues to affect the design of future aircraft.”