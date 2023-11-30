‘Tesla of the seas’ will take students to school in Sweden

X Shore Pro is a high-performance electric boat which could help transition the boating industry to electric vehicles. Scroll through the gallery to see more innovative vehicles that are helping to make transport greener.
Driven by a solar-powered, hybrid-electric propulsion system, Mayflower 400 is an autonomous research vessel that sailed from Plymouth, UK, across the Atlantic Ocean to Massachusetts, in 2022, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the original Mayflower voyage.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
It's not just boats that are seeing eco-friendly innovation. For traveling around cities, Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVOTL) vehicles may be a solution. In November 2022, German company Volocopter successfully flew a crewed mission of its all-electric air taxi in regular air traffic conditions in Paris (pictured).
Volocopter
For coastal areas, REGENT is creating a seaglider, which is part-boat, part-plane, and all-electric. The company's Viceroy, pictured here in a rendering, is a 12-passenger seaglider with a current range of 160 nautical miles. It's expected to enter service by 2025.
REGENT
In September 2022, the world's first all-electric passenger commuter plane, named "Alice," successfully completed its first test flight, which lasted eight minutes and reached an altitude of 3,500 feet.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Zoox, tech giant Amazon's driverless transportation company, recently tested its autonomous, electric robotaxi on open public roads for the first time. The vehicle carries up to four passengers in seats that face each other, with no steering wheel or brake pedal.
Carlos Barria/Reuters/File
Self-driving electric minibuses (pictured here during a trial run in July 2022) are already available to the public in Guangzhou, China. Created by WeRide, the Robobus -- like the Zoox robotaxi -- has no steering wheel, brake or accelerator.