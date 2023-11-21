150 meters below ground, golf goes deep in this disused Welsh mine

By Jack Bantock, CNN
3 minute read
Published 4:08 AM EST, Tue November 21, 2023
Llechwedd slate mine in North Wales is home of the world's deepest underground mini-golf course. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to see more</strong>.
Zip World
There's only one way into the caves -- a seat on Europe's steepest cable railway.
Zip World
Some 152 meters (498 feet) down awaits the 18-hole mini-golf course, spread out across four floors.
Zip World
The course, and various other parts of the mine, are illuminated by striking neon lights.
Zip World
The caves also house a 930-meter trampoline complex called Bounce Below, three separate tiers connected by a series of slides and ramps.
Zip World
Bounce Below is situated in a vast area twice the size of St. Paul's Cathedral, suspended 55 meters (180 feet) above the cavern floor.
Zip World
The site's organizer, Zip World, also runs tours of the Victorian-era mines, which produced thousands of tons of slate during the Industrial Revolution.
Zip World
An underground traversal course -- The Caverns -- challenges visitors to navigate the twisting caves via rope bridges and tight ropes.
Zip World
The site also boasts Europe's first multiple zip line, Titan. Topping out at speeds of 114 kilometers (70 miles) per hour, it offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and quarry some 746 meters (2,450 feet) below.
Zip World
Plunge into the world's deepest underground mini-golf course
CNN  — 

In a sport where the aim is to shoot as low a score as possible, one golf venue in North Wales is shooting lower than anywhere else on the planet.

Fasten your mining helmet and plunge 152 meters (498 feet) below ground into a disused cavern at Llechwedd slate mine, home of the world’s deepest underground mini-golf course.

Boom

Opened in 1846, the quarry boomed during the Industrial Revolution, when a 17,000-strong workforce extracted half a million tons of the gray rock per year to export across the globe.

Today, only above-ground quarrying endures, but the site remains a hive of activity. Run by outdoor adventure activity company Zip World, the quarry has transformed into a thrill-seeker’s paradise.

Forget a golf buggy, players must board Europe’s steepest cable railway to reach the first hole, plummeting a distance just shy of Pebble Beach’s par-three 17th (160 meters) into the depths.

Zip World
A cable railway shuttles players to and from the surface.
Zip World

No need for flashlights though. Neon lighting floods the cavern walls, bathing the four-floor course in a rainbow glow. Lack of warmth is more of a consideration than lack of vision, with subterranean temperatures dipping to seven degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit).

03 ahlgrim acres 16
Jonathan Gwizdala

Playing dead: The Illinois funeral home with a mini-golf course underneath

Golfers must navigate a range of old mining tools and equipment scattered as obstacles across the 18 holes before an explosive finish. After the final putt into a miniature mineshaft, golfers push a detonation lever, triggering a pulsing light show that mimics the controlled explosions miners would have once used to blow the rock and find slate.

Opened in July 2022, it’s not the world’s only below-ground golf experience, but it is comfortably the deepest. Ahlgrim Acres in Illinois boasts a nine-hole course some 20 feet below ground, its relatively modest depth offset by the uniqueness of what sits above it: a fully operational funeral home.

Diving closer to Llechwedd’s record is the Turda Salt Mine in Romania, which stages a six-hole mini-golf venue 120 meters (394 feet) into the Transylvanian soil. Also on offer there is a 180-seat amphitheater, two bowling lanes, a sports field, and even a boat ride on a mine lake.

Zip World
Golfers must don protective headgear at Llechwedd for the duration of their round.
Zip World

Bounce Below

But the Llechwedd mines offer more than just mini-golf.

Those looking to bounce back from a poor round can do so emphatically at Bounce Below, a 930-meter trampoline complex suspended on a net 55 meters above the floor in a cavern twice the size of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Slides and ramps connect the net’s three tiers to create a springy snakes and ladders experience, with mesh walls in place to prevent erratic bouncers from tumbling into the abyss.

Zip World
Trampolining gets the subterranean treatment at Bounce Below.
Zip World

An underground traversal course – with 13 zip lines, rope bridges, and tightropes – gives thrill seekers a more nerve-wracking experience, while those wishing to learn more about the history