World Nature Photography Awards 2024: Spectacular images of wildlife

By Mark Tutton, CNN
2 minute read
Updated 5:56 AM EDT, Fri March 29, 2024
Tracey Lund claimed first prize at the World Nature Photography Awards with this image of gannets fishing off Scotland's Shetland Islands. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to see more winners from the competition. Limited digital manipulation was allowed. </strong>
Tracey Lund/World Nature Photography Awards
Now in its fourth year, the awards received thousands of submissions. This photo, of a yellow-billed oxpecker sitting on an African water buffalo, took silver prize in the bird behavior category.
Lakshitha Karunarathhna/World Nature Photography Awards
Thomas Vijayan won silver in that category, capturing a Canadian lynx pouncing in the snow.
Thomas Vijayan/World Nature Photography Awards
This photo of a turtle foraging off San Cristóbal, one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, won bronze in the animals in their habitat category.
Tom Shlesinger/World Nature Photography Awards
Also shot in the Galapagos Islands, John Seager, from the UK, took gold in the amphibians and reptiles behavior category with this image, showing a lava lizard standing on a marine iguana.
John Seager/World Nature Photography Awards
Another image from the Galapagos Islands shows Sally lightfoot crabs. It won Bill Klipp the invertebrates behavior category.
Bill Klipp/World Nature Photography Awards
This photo of a leopard by a pond in Kenya's East Rift Valley won Richard Li the black and white category.
Richard Li/World Nature Photography Awards
Celia Kujala won the nature photojournalism category with this photo of a sea lion pup playing with garbage off the Coronado Islands, Baja California, Mexico.
Celia Kujala/World Nature Photography Awards
Andy Schmid, from Switzerland, took gold in the underwater category with this image of a female orca chasing herring, in Skjervøy, Norway.
Andy Schmid
An unusual plant called Thismia thaithongiana, photographed in Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, Tak Province, Thailand, was the subject of the photo that won the plants and fungi category.
Chatree Lertsintanakorn/World Nature Photography Awards
Ivan Pedretti won the planet Earth's landscapes and environments award for this photo taken in Stokksnes, Iceland.
Ivan Pedretti/World Nature Photography Awards
Amit Eshel won the animals in their habitat category with this image of a Nubian ibex on the edge of a cliff in Israel's Negev desert.
Amit Eshel/World Nature Photography Awards
World Nature Photography Awards 2024

Editor’s Note: Call to Earth is a CNN editorial series committed to reporting on the environmental challenges facing our planet, together with the solutions. Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative has partnered with CNN to drive awareness and education around key sustainability issues and to inspire positive action.

London CNN  — 

A dramatic photo of two gannets fighting for a fish in the waters off Scotland’s Shetland Islands has won first prize at the World Nature Photography Awards.

The image by Tracey Lund, from the United Kingdom, was selected from thousands of submissions to receive the $1,000 prize. It was taken from a boat while she was on holiday, using a DSLR camera in waterproof housing that was lowered into the sea

“Thousands of gannets were in the sky above us and then started to dive into the sea after locally caught fish. An unbelievable spectacle to witness, let alone photograph,” she said in a statement. “I took 1,800 images on that day but only had two that I could use.”

Other categories for this year’s awards included animal portraits, plants and fungi, and invertebrate, amphibian and reptile, and mammal behavior.

Ivan Pedretti, from Italy, won the Planet Earth’s landscapes and environments category with a magical photo of winter in Stokksnes, Iceland, showing “The beach with its black sand and the majestic mountain called Vestrahorn.”

Ivan Pedretti won the planet Earth's landscapes and environments award for this photo taken in Stokksnes, Iceland.
Ivan Pedretti/World Nature Photography Awards

“I love the contrast in colors between the white mountains and the black dunes with yellow grass,” he said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, the World Nature Photography Awards (WNPA) were set up to promote photography and help the planet, planting a tree for each entry to the competition. The organization notes on its website that, “Photography can go a long way in influencing people to see the world from a different perspective and change their own habits for the good of the planet.”

Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs, said of the 2024 awards: “Our winners never fail to take our breath away with their stunning images. As always, it’s such a joy to see the amazing caliber of entries into the awards.”