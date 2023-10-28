World’s best cities for street food and cocktails

1. Sips, Barcelona: This 33-seat bar has been selected as the best in the world for 2023, rising up from No. 3 last year.
Sips/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
2. Double Chicken Please, New York: Located in Manhattan's Lower East Side, this bar's star is still rising, having jumped from No. 6 in 2022. You'll find Asian-inflected cocktails such as the popular #3 (apple brandy, cranberry, spiced pear, ginger ale).
Double Chicken Please/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
3. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City: The bustling capital of Mexico has four spots in the 2023 list, and Handshake is its top entry at No. 3. As the name hints, the location is hard to find in the Colonia Juárez neighborhood, but the rewards are stellar.
Handshake Speakeasy/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
4. Paradiso, Barcelona: The bragging rights continue for this Mediterranean city with Paradiso, which patrons enter through a pastrami shop fridge. Inside, they'll find a beautifully sculpted Dali-esque curved wooden bar. Paradiso was No. 1 in 2022.
Paradiso/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
5. Connaught Bar, London: The UK's top entry on the best 50 list moves up a few spots from No. 8 in 2022. The specialty of the house? The Dry Martini, in which the bar's own licor is stirred down in a special mixing glass and made to measure with a choice of homemade bitters.
Connaught Bar/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
6. Little Red Door, Paris: Patrons enter this favorite through a red door in the Marais district. The Little Red Door is a leading voice in sustainable bar practices.
Aron Farkas/Little Red Door/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
7. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City: This split-level bar has been around since 2011 and helped revolutionize Mexico City's bar scene.
Licorería Limantour/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
8. Tayēr + Elementary, London: Found in East London, two atmospheres and vibes shine here. At Elementary is an industrially styled space with a long communal table serving seasonal classics. At Tayēr, there is more of a test-kitchen vibe with lesser-known ingredients.
Tayēr + Elementary/Courtesy World's 50 Best Bars
9. Alquímico, Cartagena: Rising one notch from 2022, this bar features a "highly progressive cocktail list that showcases Colombia's biodiversity," according to World's 50 Best Bars. It's located across three floors of a renovated colonial mansion.