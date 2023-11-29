The couple traveling around the US in an Airstream with a goat

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
Published 9:42 AM EST, Wed November 29, 2023
<strong>Traveling goat:</strong> Pygmy/Nigerian dwarf cross Frankie spends several months of each year traveling around the US in an Airstream with her devoted owners.
Cate Battles/Argosy Odyssey
<strong>Special companion:</strong> Cate and Chad Battles, who met when they were both living in North Carolina, have had Frankie for nearly 10 years, and say that their travels revolve around her.