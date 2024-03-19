Gigantic new aircraft design aims to create the largest plane ever to fly

Maureen O'Hare
By Maureen O'Hare, CNN
3 minute read
Published 12:04 PM EDT, Tue March 19, 2024
<strong>Biggest plane in history: </strong>These renderings show WindRunner, a new plane being developed by Colorado-based energy startup Radia.
Biggest plane in history: These renderings show WindRunner, a new plane being developed by Colorado-based energy startup Radia.
Radia
<strong>Onshore wind energy: </strong>WindRunner's mission will be to fly extra-large wind turbine components directly to onshore wind farms.
Onshore wind energy: WindRunner's mission will be to fly extra-large wind turbine components directly to onshore wind farms.
Radia
<strong>Bigger is better:</strong> WindRunner will have a cargo bay volume of 272,000 cubic feet, enough to hold three Olympic swimming pools.
Bigger is better: WindRunner will have a cargo bay volume of 272,000 cubic feet, enough to hold three Olympic swimming pools.
Radia
<strong>Cruise speed: </strong>WindRunner should reach cruise speeds of Mach 0.6, a little slower than commercial passenger planes which carry a lighter payload.
Cruise speed: WindRunner should reach cruise speeds of Mach 0.6, a little slower than commercial passenger planes which carry a lighter payload.
Radia
<strong>Nose to tail: </strong>Blades are loaded through WindRunner's nose cargo door using a system patented by Radia.
Nose to tail: Blades are loaded through WindRunner's nose cargo door using a system patented by Radia.
Radia
<strong>Cruising altitude: </strong>WindRunner is designed to fly at altitudes of up to 41,000 feet. Commercial airliners usually fly at altitudes of 31,000 to 38,000 feet.
Cruising altitude: WindRunner is designed to fly at altitudes of up to 41,000 feet. Commercial airliners usually fly at altitudes of 31,000 to 38,000 feet.
Radia
<strong>Unloading:</strong> Blades are unloaded at ground level, again through the nose cargo door.
Unloading: Blades are unloaded at ground level, again through the nose cargo door.
Radia
<strong>Tried-and-true tech: </strong>Radia says it’s focusing “on existing technology and safety by using, where applicable, tried-and- true aviation materials, components and fabrication techniques."
Tried-and-true tech: Radia says it’s focusing “on existing technology and safety by using, where applicable, tried-and- true aviation materials, components and fabrication techniques."
Radia
World's New Biggest Plane
CNN  — 

There’s a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.

What’s the solution? A Colorado-based energy startup named Radia has an idea. It’s developing the biggest aircraft in aviation history.

Meet the WindRunner airplane, whose mission will be to deliver gigantic 300-foot-long blades directly to wind farms.

To help the world meet its decarbonization targets, it’ll use sustainable aviation fuel and needs only a simple packed-dirt or gravel runway to land on.

It’ll operate from regional hubs, says Radia, delivering where needed – and “can land on airstrips as short as 6,000 feet (1,800 meters), something no other large commercial aircraft can achieve.”

Where do the pilots go? Right up top.
Where do the pilots go? Right up top.
Radia
00-To-Dublin-CBP-Preclearance.jpg
Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Related article There’s a US border on Irish soil. Here’s why

Let’s talk about specs, baby

When it comes to carrying the largest payloads ever moved by air, dainty just isn’t going to cut it.

So WindRunner will have a cargo bay volume of 272,000 cubic feet, enough to hold three Olympic swimming pools. That’s 12 times the volume of a Boeing 747-400 and – at 356 feet in length, it’s 127 feet longer too.

As for the wingspan, that’s 261 feet – imagine four bowling lanes laid end to end.

It will also dwarf the Antonov An-225, the heaviest aircraft ever built, which was destroyed at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The aircraft’s scale might be groundbreaking, but the engineering is not – and that’s by design. Radia says it’s focusing “on existing technology and safety by using, where applicable, tried-and-true aviation materials, components and fabrication techniques that have FAA [US Federal Aviation Administration] approval, are already in mass production and are lowest-risk.”

The idea is to hit the ground running with a fast, well-built fleet that meets aerospace industry standards. Online reports say commercial operations as soon as 2027, but there’s no timeline confirmed on Radia’s website. CNN has reached out to the company for comment.

Radia has patented a system for loading blades into WindRunner.
Radia has patented a system for loading blades into WindRunner.
Radia
This photo shows the XB-70A parked on a ramp at Edwards Air Force Base in 1967. Originally designed as a Mach 3 bomber, the XB-70A never went into production and instead was used for flight research involving the Air Force and NASA's Flight Research Center (FRC), which was a predecessor of today's NASA Dryden Flight Research Center. The aircraft's shadow indicates its unusual planform. This featured two canards behind the cockpit, followed by a large, triangular delta wing. The outboard portions of the wing were hinged so they could be folded down for improved high-speed stability. The XB-70 was the world's largest experimental aircraft. It was capable of flight at speeds of three times the speed of sound (roughly 2,000 miles per hour) at altitudes of 70,000 feet. It was used to collect in-flight information for use in the design of future supersonic aircraft, military and civilian. The major objectives of the XB-70 flight research program were to study the airplane's stability and handling characteristics, to evaluate its response to atmospheric turbulence, and to determine the aerodynamic and propulsion performance. In addition there were secondary objectives to measure the noise and friction associated with airflow over the airplane and to determine the levels and extent of the engine noise during takeoff, landing, and ground operations. The XB-70 was about 186 feet long, 33 feet high, with a wingspan of 105 feet. Originally conceived as an advanced bomber for the United States Air Force, the XB-70 was limited to production of two aircraft when it was decided to limit the aircraft's mission to flight research. The first flight of the XB-70 was made on Sept. 21, 1964. The number two XB-70 was destroyed in a mid-air collision on June 8, 1966. Program management of the NASA-USAF research effort was assigned to NASA in March 1967. The final flight was flown on Feb. 4, 1969. Designed by North American Aviation (later North American Rockwell and still later, a division
This photo shows the XB-70A parked on a ramp at Edwards Air Force Base in 1967. Originally designed as a Mach 3 bomber, the XB-70A never went into production and instead was used for flight research involving the Air Force and NASA's Flight Research Center (FRC), which was a predecessor of today's NASA Dryden Flight Research Center. The aircraft's shadow indicates its unusual planform. This featured two canards behind the cockpit, followed by a large, triangular delta wing. The outboard portions of the wing were hinged so they could be folded down for improved high-speed stability. The XB-70 was the world's largest experimental aircraft. It was capable of flight at speeds of three times the speed of sound (roughly 2,000 miles per hour) at altitudes of 70,000 feet. It was used to collect in-flight information for use in the design of future supersonic aircraft, military and civilian. The major objectives of the XB-70 flight research program were to study the airplane's stability and handling characteristics, to evaluate its response to atmospheric turbulence, and to determine the aerodynamic and propulsion performance. In addition there were secondary objectives to measure the noise and friction associated with airflow over the airplane and to determine the levels and extent of the engine noise during takeoff, landing, and ground operations. The XB-70 was about 186 feet long, 33 feet high, with a wingspan of 105 feet. Originally conceived as an advanced bomber for the United States Air Force, the XB-70 was limited to production of two aircraft when it was decided to limit the aircraft's mission to flight research. The first flight of the XB-70 was made on Sept. 21, 1964. The number two XB-70 was destroyed in a mid-air collision on June 8, 1966. Program management of the NASA-USAF research effort was assigned to NASA in March 1967. The final flight was flown on Feb. 4, 1969. Designed by North American Aviation (later North American Rockwell and still later, a division
NASA/Divds

Related article The supersonic plane that was faster than Concorde

There she blows

Radia is banking on research organisation Bloomberg NEF’s estimation that up to $10 trillion will be spent on onshore wind through 2050. The development of WindRunner is to enable GigaWind, the XXL turbines made by Radia’s partners, which include five of the world’s top six turbine manufacturers.

Currently, turbine blades today are ordinarily 230 feet or less (70 meters), but Radia wants to deploy blades of up to 104 meters (341 feet). The company says GigaWind turbines could potentially be two to three times more powerful – and two to three times more profitable than those typically deployed today.

So who are the folks behind these ambitious claims? The founder and CEO is Mark Lundstrum, a cross-industry entrepreneur and MIT aerospace engineer who founded Radia in 2016. The company says its team of advisers include former top brass from Boeing, MIT, Rolls-Royce and the FAA, as well as former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz and former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.

It’s an impressive lineup and the decision to focus on safe, existing technology is a smart one. Might we see a WindRunner take off before the end of the decade? Could its distinctive shape one day be as popular as the Beluga XL transporter planes created by Airbus? Watch the skies.