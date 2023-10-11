‘Hauntingly beautiful’ image of horseshoe crab wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023

By Nell Lewis, CNN
3 minute read
Published 9:23 PM EDT, Tue October 10, 2023
A photo of a tri-spine horseshoe crab moving slowly over mud with a trio of golden trevallies swimming above it won this year's Wildlife Photography of the Year award. It is the second time photographer Laurent Ballesta has won the title.
Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Mike Korostelev photographed a hippopotamus and her two offspring resting in the shallow clear-water lake in Kosi Bay, iSimangaliso Wetland Park, South Africa.
Mike Korostelev/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Five grey-winged trumpeters stand still as a boa constrictor slithers past. Hadrien Lalagüe captured the image on a camera trap set up in a forest in French Guiana.
Hadrien Lalagüe/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar shows the devastating path of a new cross-country tourist railway line in Mexico.
Fernando Constantino Martínez/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Using a drone, Bertie Gregory tracked a pod of orcas as they prepared to attack a Weddell seal in Antarctica.
Bertie Gregory/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A portrait of an icy ibex, taken by Luca Melcarne in the French Alps.
Luca Melcarne/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A parasol mushroom is photographed releasing its spores in the forest. Taken by Agorastos Papatsanis in Mount Olympus, Greece.
Agorastos Papatsanis/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
This pair of bottlenose dolphins were photographed off the west coast of Scotland by Ekaterina Bee.
Ekaterina Bee/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A photograph by Karine Aigner shows contestants lining up to have their bobcats weighed at the 2022 West Texas Big Bobcat Contest.
Karine Aigner/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Vishnu Gopal photographed this lowland tapir stepping cautiously out of the Brazilian rainforest.
Vishnu Gopal/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Using multiple exposures, Sriram Murali showcases a forest illuminated with fireflies at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu, India.
Sriram Murali/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Knut-Sverre Horn photographs black-legged kittiwakes tending to their chicks on the windowsill of an abandoned factory in Vardø, Troms og Finnmark, Norway.
Knut Sverre Horn/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
A newly fledged sparrow that fell into a pond and drowned provides a hearty feast for tadpoles. Juan Jesús Gonzalez Ahumada captured the image in Ojén, Málaga, Spain.
Juan Jesús Gonzalez Ahumada/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Vihaan Talya Vikas captured this image of an ornamental tree trunk spider beside a carving of the Hindu god Krishna at the Nallur Heritage Tamarind Grove, Karnataka, India.
Vihaan Talya Vikas/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Lennart Verheuvel shows the final moments of a beached orca in Cadzand-Bad, Zeeland, the Netherlands. A study later revealed that the animal was severely malnourished and sick.
Lennart Verheuvel/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Winning images revealed

Editor’s Note: Call to Earth is a CNN editorial series committed to reporting on the environmental challenges facing our planet, together with the solutions. Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative has partnered with CNN to drive awareness and education around key sustainability issues and to inspire positive action.

CNN  — 

A spooky image of a mushroom, a beached orca taking its final breaths, and a pair of Nubian ibex battling on a clifftop are among the winning images of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 competition.

This year’s grand title was awarded to French underwater photographer and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta, for a luminescent image of a horseshoe crab on the seafloor, with three golden trevally fish swimming above its back. It’s the second time Ballesta has won the honor: in 2021, his shot of camouflage groupers in a milky cloud of eggs and sperm took home the top prize.

“To see a horseshoe crab so vibrantly alive in its natural habitat, in such a hauntingly beautiful way, was astonishing,” said chair of the jury and editor Kathy Moran in a statement.

Stunning photos of leopards are helping to protect this elusive big cat

The species is older than dinosaurs, with the earliest fossil forms dating back 475 million years, but it is now threatened by habitat destruction and overfishing. In many parts of the world, horseshoe crabs continue to be harvested for their blue blood, which is used in the development of vaccines.

Other winning photographs depict threats to wildlife from human activity, such as a strip of deforested land in Mexico making way for a new tourist railway line, and an aerial view of the heavily polluted Ciliwung river winding through Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

Young photographer Carmel Bechler discovered several barn owls in an abandoned concrete building near a busy road.
Carmel Bechler/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In some cases, wildlife is adapting to a human environment, as shown in a photograph of two barn owls looking out from a window of an abandoned roadside building. Carmel Bechler, a 17-year-old Israeli photographer, was crowned Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the image, receiving praise for his use of natural light and long exposure times to capture the passing traffic.

“I hope to share with my photography that the beauty of the natural world is all around us, even in places where we least expect it to be, we just need to open our eyes and our minds,” said Bechler.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year, in its 59th year, is produced by the Natural History Museum of London. Winners were selected from nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries and announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday. By showcasing the diversity of life on Earth, the competition hopes to inspire people to care and advocate for the natural world.

Ten photographs that made the world wake up to climate change

The images will be exhibited from Friday at the museum, before touring internationally. This year, the exhibition will also feature videos showing the impact of wildlife photography and promoting actions visitors can take to protect the planet.

“Whilst inspiring absolute awe and wonder, this year’s winning images present compelling evidence of our impact on nature – both positive and negative,” said Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, in a statement.

“Global promises must shift to action to turn the tide on nature’s decline,” he added.

