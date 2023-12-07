CNN —

A group of Chinese tourists landed in cold water in Venice after the gondola they were in flipped over while they were standing up to take selfies.

The five visitors swam safely to the canal bank and then sought refuge at La Fenice theater, according to Venice police. No one was injured during Sunday’s incident, but at least one of the tourists lost a cellphone in the mishap, which occurred while the gondolier was trying to maneuver under a low bridge, police said.

There was no damage to the gondola but its upholstered chairs and blankets were thrown into the canal, a spokesman for the city’s gondola association told CNN Thursday.