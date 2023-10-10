This US couple bought a house in France for $36,000 and it completely changed their lives

CNN —

They were only planning to drop in on a friend, but the lives of Robin Johnson and Jim Thaman changed for good when they paid a visit to Cajarc, a small village in southwestern France, in the summer of 2001.

The US couple, who had been enjoying a vacation in the European country, were so taken with the pretty town, located in the center of the bucolic Lot Valley region, that they found themselves wondering what it would be like to live there.

And a year later, they were doing just that.

“When people ask, ‘how did you find this place?’ We say, ‘well the place found us,’” Johnson, who is an artist, tells CNN Travel.

The pair, who’d been together for around two years before the trip, say they’d always dreamed of living in a different country and were in a position where they could “semi-retire.”

“This offered us a way to start our life together with a blank canvas,” adds Johnson, originally from Michigan.

Blank canvas

US couple Robin Johnson and Jim Thaman fell in love with Cajarc, France, after visiting the village in the summer of 2001. Hemis/Alamy Stock Photo

While they’d both spent time in France during their younger years, neither had seriously considered living there until then.

“I always loved France, but I thought if I ever wanted to live in another country, it would be Italy,” says Thaman, a woodworker and a musician from California. “So it was interesting when we ended up in France.”

So what was it about Cajarc that immediately drew them in?

The pair say that they were struck by the beauty of the town, along with its “very, very hip scene” and “interesting characters.”

As they explored the area, visiting the local market, strolling through the narrow streets and eating pizza at a waterfront restaurant, they were even more impressed.

But as the couple had to return to Toulouse to catch their flight home to the US that same day, they “didn’t have much time to do much but fantasize and promise to come back.”

However, after discovering that their flight was actually a day later than they’d thought, they decided to return to Cajarc to search for a house in the town that had stolen their hearts.

On arriving, they made a beeline for a local real estate office, but were unable to speak with anyone, and decided to head to a notary, or lawyer, to see if they’d have better luck there.

Fortunately, they learned that a relative of the local mayor had a home that had been on the market for eight years, and arranged to see the neglected property, which was priced at around $36,000.

While the house, which they say had been empty for eight years, and “hadn’t been remodeled