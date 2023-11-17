The world’s ‘best tourism villages’ for 2023

Best tourism villages: Since 2021, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has recognized small towns around the globe, such as Shirakawa, Japan -- pictured here -- working to promote sustainable tourism.
Nanut Bovorn/Moment RF/Getty Images
Caleta Tortel, Chile: In this small town, cars are not permitted and locals are famed for using local cypress wood to build bridges.
César González Palomo/Moment RF/Getty Images
Douma, Lebanon: Nearly 4,000 feet above sea level, this village has gorgeous views of the surrounding countryside.
Erich Karnberger/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Ericeira, Portugal: This waterfront town began as a small fishing village; now, it's a World Surfing Reserve.
Santiago Urquijo/Moment RF/Getty Images
Huangling, China: In this Jiangxi Province village, it's common to see local families drying chili peppers outside of their homes every autumn.
Sky_Blue/E+/Getty Images
Lerici, Italy: On the waters of the Ligurian Sea, Lerici is a cultural hub, with music and book festivals and its own literary prize.
Deb Snelson/Moment RF/Getty Images
Morcote, Switzerland: Already crowned "Most Beautiful Village of Switzerland" in a national poll, Morcote is now getting international recognition as well.
Ian Laker Photography/Moment RF/Getty Images
Ordino, Andorra: Andorra might be a microstate, but that doesn't mean it's an urban jungle. Ordino is part of a UNESCO biosphere reserve of the same name.
Allard Schager/Moment RF/Getty Images
Schladming, Austria: With a history dating back to the Medieval period, this village is home to a Romanesque church, a nickel museum, and some pretty incredible skiing.