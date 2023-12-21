CNN —

TSA officers found 17 bullets wrapped in an “otherwise clean” baby diaper on Wednesday inside a passenger’s bag at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the agency said in a news release.

The hidden 9mm ammunition was discovered after a male passenger’s carry-on bag triggered an alarm in a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint’s X-ray machine.

In its news release, the TSA referred to the discovery as a “new definition of ‘dirty diaper,’” and added that “apparently this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight.”