Site for the first atomic blast opens for one day in October – here’s how to go

By Kathleen Bangs, CNN
Published 9:55 AM EDT, Tue September 12, 2023
<strong>Trinity Test base camp:</strong> This is a historical photo of Trinity Test base camp, which housed soldiers and scientists working on the project.
National Nuclear Security Administration
<strong>Oppenheimer: </strong>Under the guidance of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the laboratories at Los Alamos, New Mexico, were constructed. He oversaw some of the top experts in physics to work on creating an atomic bomb. Their research resulted in the world's first nuclear explosion on July 16, 1945.
Los Alamos National Laboratory
<strong>Gadget: </strong>Sgt. Herbert Lehr is shown delivering a portion of the plutonium core for the bomb -- nicknamed the Gadget -- in its shock-mounted carrying case to the assembly room in the McDonald Ranch house.
Los Alamos National Laboratory
<strong>Preparation:</strong> The world's first atomic device is shown being readied at the base of the tower at Trinity Site in 1945.
Los Alamos National Laboratory
<strong>Bradbury:</strong> Norris Bradbury, head of bomb design at Los Alamos, stands next to the Gadget in 1945.
US Department of Energy/Los Alam
<strong>Jumbo:</strong> A photo of "Jumbo," the 216-ton steel cylinder scientists contemplated detonating the bomb within to contain its plutonium core if the full detonation failed.<br />
Manhattan Project National Historical Park
<strong>Assembly: </strong>Oppenheimer, second from left, oversees final assembly of the Gadget.
Los Alamos National Laboratory/https://www.flickr.com/photos/lo
<strong>Explosion:</strong> One of humanity's most memorable moments captured in black and white -- the explosion from the Trinity test.
Los Alamos National Laboratory
<strong>Mushroom cloud: </strong>A color photograph of the Trinity mushroom cloud.
National Security Research Center
<strong>The crater: </strong>This an aerial view of Trinity nuclear test crater, which is now filled in.
National Security Research Center
<strong>Manhattan Project: </strong>J. Robert Oppenheimer (third from left) and Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the top secret Manhattan Project, were among the people to visit the Trinity detonation site on September 11, 1945. Groves personally selected Oppenheimer as leader of the Los Alamos laboratory.
National Security Research Center
CNN  — 

It’s one thing standing in line to watch the blockbuster film “Oppenheimer.” It’s another thing entirely queueing up in a remote desert to experience the location of the film’s most pivotal scene.

But if you’re a fan of atomic history and can swing central New Mexico this October, your pilgrimage through the Jornada del Muerto (Dead Man’s Journey) will be so worth the effort.

Saturday, October 21, presents a rare opportunity to visit not just one but two scientifically significant and movie-famous destinations on the same day – each occupying opposite ends of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Trinity Site is the national historic landmark that’s home to mankind’s first nuclear blast on July 16, 1945, where plutonium gamma rays lit up the night sky. It hosts only two open house events each year.

And while you’re in the area, an extraordinary bonus is a second, free-of-charge open house aimed specifically at Trinity Site adventurers who are willing to drive another 100 miles to take in a second mind-bending experience.

It’s the Very Large Array Radio Observatory (VLA), which was dramatized in the 1997 alien-life movie “Contact.” The VLA telescope can spread wider than New York City, able to capture the whispers of distant radio waves as they undulate across our cosmos.

Rare access to Trinity Site

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM - OCTOBER 15: The remnants of a container used to hold the first tested atomic bomb is seen as people visit the nearby Trinity Site during an open house on Saturday October 15, 2022 in White Sands Missile Range, NM. Trinity is where the first atomic bomb was tested in July 1945. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The remnant of the container used to hold the first tested atomic bomb is seen as people visit during an open house on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Trinity Site opens only two Saturdays a year. Once in April, and lucky for “Oppenheimer” enthusiasts, again in October.

The exact dates are announced in advance each year by the US Army.

The site is a secure military installation within the forbidding White Sands Missile Range, where live weapons are regularly tested. The terrain is high desert plateau, dotted with creosote brush and not much else.

B5416F Radioactive Caution Sign, Trinity Site, New Mexico. Image shot 2008. Exact date unknown.
A caution sign warns of radioactive materials at Trinity Site in New Mexico back in 2008.
Jonathan Larsen/Diadem Images/Alamy Stock Photo

In our everyday crush of crowds, traffic and strip malls, the Land of Enchantment’s sheer miles of open landscape and soul-nourishing cobalt vistas inspire. Buzz Aldrin’s impression of the moon’s surface parallels Trinity Site, a “magnificent desolation.”

When J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb,” led his Manhattan Project team to Trinity, it wasn’t just for the isolation. He had history with New Mexico, attending summer boys’ camps during his youth. Because of the popularity of the movie “Oppenheimer,” a surge of visitors is expected on October 21.

The open house event, hosted by the US Army, is free but limited to the first 5,000 guests, on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to get there

Tourists visit the Schmidt/McDonald Ranch House at the Trinity Site on April 1, 2023 at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The first atomic bomb was tested at 5:29:45 a.m. Mountain War Time on July 16, 1945 at the Trinity Site which is open to the public twice a year - the first Saturday in April and third Saturday in October. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Tourists visit the McDonald ranch house at the Trinity Site at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on April 1, 2023.
Sam Wasson/Sipa USA/AP

From Albuquerque International Sunport airport, your best bet is a rental car for the two-hour drive south. It’s easy to get disoriented while navigating, so stick to the Army’s directions, as GPS instructions can be wonky. Take screen photos of the route mapped on your phone – as you may lose cell service – and have an actual roadmap as backup.

Aim to arrive at Trinity’s Stallion Gate before 8 a.m., when the gate opens. There will already be a line. Be early, and you’ll still have plenty of time for the day’s second adventure. Army officials will check your ID at the gate, and from there it’s a 17-mile (27-kilometer) drive to a parking lot located a quarter-mile walk from the reason you came – Ground Zero.

Who was J. Robert Oppenheimer?