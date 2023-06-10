The UK announces $12 entry fee for travelers

Maureen O'Hare
By Maureen O'Hare, CNN
Published 5:28 AM EDT, Sat June 10, 2023
<strong>The Cairngorms, Scotland:</strong> Considered the last truly wild place left in the UK, Scotland's Cairngorms is known for its stunning mountains and wildlife, with Loch An Eilein, a ruined castle on an island at its center, among its highlights.
Visit Scotland/Airborne Lens
<strong>Isles of Scilly: </strong>Situated 40 kilometers off the tip of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly is an Atlantic archipelago of islands and islets, five of which are inhabited, resembling a tropical paradise.
Shutterstock
<strong>Norwich, Norfolk: </strong>Norwich is an easily disregarded historical gem with 31 surviving medieval churches and a spectacular cathedral.
Pixabay
<strong>Walberswick and the Suffolk coast: </strong>One of the finest places in this corner of eastern England, Walberswick is beloved by artists and writers, while charming seaside town Southwold, located just across the River Blyth, is another picturesque coastal haven.
Shutterstock
<strong>Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland: </strong>Extending from one side of England to the other, this one-time northern frontier of the Roman Empire is arguably the greatest historical monument in the country.
Thomas Heaton/Visit Britain
<strong>Winchester, Hampshire: </strong>Home to a 13th century replica of the legendary round table of King Arthur and one of the largest cathedrals in Europe, Winchester is a place where history is unavoidable.
Shutterstock
<strong>The Somerset Levels:</strong> Covering around 160,000 acres, this unique flat landscape bisected by rivers, ditches and disused canals is a mecca for birds, including bitterns and kingfishers.
Stephen Spraggon/Visit Britain
<strong>Dungeness, Kent: </strong>Known as "Britain's only desert", this headland on the coast of Kent is the perfect place to spend an afternoon getting the freshest air imaginable thanks to its windswept beaches and inland nature reserve.
Shutterstock
<strong>Grasmere and Rydal Water, Lake District:</strong> Described by poet William Wordsworth as "the loveliest spot that man hath ever found," the village of Grasmere, along with nearby Rydal Water, are among the most beautiful parts of the Lake District. Wordsworth's one-time home Dove Cottage is positioned on the edge of Grasmere.
Dave Willis/Visit England/Cumbria Tourism
<strong>Hull, East Yorkshire: </strong>Named as the UK City of Culture for 2017, Hull is home to some of the best-preserved Georgian and Edwardian architecture in England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
<strong>Manchester: </strong>Unofficially known as "the capital of the north," Manchester has something for everyone, with the vibrant Northern Quarter a great shopping spot and venues such as Bridgewater Hall ideal for culture fiends.
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Standedge Tunnel and the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, Yorkshire: </strong>On the edge of bleak moorland, the pretty Huddersfield Narrow Canal slips into Standedge, the highest canal tunnel in the country.
Shutterstock
<strong>Stanage Edge, Peak District: </strong>This popular Peak District spot is loved by climbers and walkers, offering glorious views of the Dark Peak and the Hope Valley on a clear day.
Shutterstock
<strong>The Rhinog mountains and Barmouth, Wales: </strong>Mid Wales isn't easy to reach, but those who travel here are blessed with seaside resorts such as Barmouth, with its estuary, railway bridge and wide sands, and mountains like The Rhinogs, which sits in the southern part of Snowdonia.
Shutterstock
<strong>Glasgow: </strong>Scotland's largest city easily matches its capital Edinburgh when it comes to architecture, art and culture and is one of the country's best destinations for a city break.
Shutterstock
<strong>Shetland, Scotland:</strong> The most northerly part of the UK offers views of rugged landscapes and the chance to spot orcas hunting seals close to shore in summer as well as fascinating prehistoric sites like Stanydale Temple.
Shutterstock
<strong>Rhossili Bay, Gower Peninsula: </strong>Lauded as one of the top stretches of sand around, Rhossili Beach is adored by surfers and swimmers, while walkers admire its clifftop paths, which takes in views of tidal island Worm's Head.
Shutterstock
<strong>Galloway Forest Park, Scotland: </strong> Far removed from the light pollution of towns and cities, Galloway Forest Park is the first Dark Sky Park in the UK and one of the darkest spots in Scotland.
P. Tomkins/Visit Scotland
<strong>New Forest, Hampshire: </strong>With wild ponies, vast heathlands, rugged coastline and narrow roads easily explored by cycle, this peaceful corner of southern England is the perfect escape from the bustle of the city.
Visit England/New Forest District Council
<strong>Lincolnshire Wolds: </strong>Covering an area of 558 square kilometers, the Lincolnshire Wolds, the highest part of eastern England between Kent and Yorkshire, are protected as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Shutterstock
<strong>Malvern Hills, Herefordshire: </strong>This assortment of hills dividing the idyllic English countryside of Herefordshire and Worcestershire offers some of the finest hiking in England.
Shutterstock
<strong>Holy Island, Anglesey: </strong>Located across the water from the north-west island of Anglesey, Holy Island boasts coastal paths that offers huge views out to sea and back inland to where the mountains of North Wales rise.
Ben Hall/RSPB
<strong>Brecon Beacons, Wales: </strong>Whether it's kayaking along tumbling rivers, hiking across high peaks or dining on some of the freshest local produce Wales has to offer, the Brecon Beacons has got it all.
Pixabay
<strong>Glens of Antrim, Northern Ireland: </strong>The Glens have become a top tourist attraction, with<strong> </strong>Glenariff and nearby Slemish Mountain, both appearing in TV series "Game of Thrones."
Chris Hill/Tourism Ireland
<strong>Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland:</strong> This UNESCO World Heritage Site holds an estimated 40,000 basalt columns, the result of ancient volcanic activity, which date back 60 million years.
Shutterstock
25 beautiful locations to see in the UK (photos)

CNN  — 

The United States has been charging visitors for electronic travel authorization since 2009, and now the United Kingdom and the European Union are rolling out entry fees, too. Also in our latest CNN Travel roundup, we bring you a double-decker plane seat and bunk beds in the sky.

UK to charge travelers for entry

Visa waiver schemes have been around for a while. The United States has the $21 ESTA, valid for two years, and Europe will be introducing the 7 euro ETIAS (about $7.50 on exchange rates this week) in 2024. That one will last you three years.

The United Kingdom, you may recall, rather famously fled the EU coop a couple of years back. Now it’s revealed the price tag for its own scheme, the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation): £10 (about $12.50) for two years.

Admittedly, that’s only about the price of a large fish and chips, but it does mean access to the nations that gave us the Tower of London and Edinburgh Castle will be more expensive than a pass to the home countries of the Eiffel Tower, the Coliseum, the Sagrada Familia and the Acropolis combined.

The plan is for the scheme to be rolled out for people who don’t require a visa to enter the United Kingdom – including US and EU nationals – by the end of 2024, with the first nation to join the scheme being Qatar later this year.

Bunk beds and double-decker seats

The lower level allows travellers to stretch out their legs on a footstall in front of them.
Would you fly in these double-decker airplane seats?
01:26 - Source: CNN

CNN Travel was at the Aircraft Interiors Expo this week in Germany to check out the wares, including the latest version of the controversial double-decker airplane seat, which went viral after we had a go on it last year.

The new version is roomier and with improved incline but, when all’s said and done, if you’re on the lower set, face cheeks and butt cheeks are level in a way that makes many uncomfortable.

There was a warmer welcome for Delta’s groundbreaking airplane seat concept that allows powered wheelchair users to stay in their own chair, which could improve the flying experience for millions around the world. Our video shows how it works.

Finally, Air New Zealand’s economy class bunk beds were a winner at the Crystal Cabin Awards and are set to hit the skies in 2024. That follows the news in March that Lufthansa will be introducing double bed suites for first class passengers as part of its $2.65 billion transformation of long-haul aircraft cabins.

Award-winning food and wine

Where can I get Haitian food in the Pacific Northwest? Which Philadelphia restaurant does the best tasting menu? Which emerging wine producers should I brag to my friends about discovering? Don’t worry, Travel friends, we’ve got you.

Just check out the illustrious winners of two of the biggest awards in food and drink – the James Beard Awards for US chefs and restaurants and the Decanter World Wine Awards for venerable vinos, both announced this week.

And because you’re a very high-class foodie (no, honestly, we feel sure you are) then you might also be interested in a portable coffee maker so you need never endure a subpar cup on your travels again. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have rounded up 11 of the finest.

Law and order

split asiana passenger
Man sitting next to passenger who opened door mid-flight speaks out
01:59 - Source: CNN

There’s been a boom in bad behavior on airplanes in recent years – yet another US-bound flight was diverted last weekend – but the most egregious recent example has to be the passenger who opened the door on a South Korea flight. Here’s what the man who was seated next to him had to say about the ordeal.

Down on ground level, there are still people not getting the message that you don’t mess with wildlife. Tourists put a baby elk in their car in Yellowstone National Park in the latest of a string of incidents.

Related