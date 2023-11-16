CNN —

Swifties are invited to set sail to the Bahamas next year on a four-night fan cruise from Miami.

But Taylor Swift fans shouldn’t expect to see their idol aboard the ship, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas.

The cruise’s organizers, travel agents at Marvelous Mouse Travels, are careful to note several times on the event’s website that it is “not endorsed or affiliated with TASRM [Publishing] or Taylor Swift.”

The voyage, dubbed “In My Cruise Era,” is scheduled to set sail from the Port of Miami on October 21, 2024, the day after Swift performs her last show in the city.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” the website says.

Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes are the Marvelous Mouse travel agents hosting the cruise. The website says they’re “besties and Taylor Fans too” as well as Royal Caribbean specialists.

The cruise line’s Allure of the Seas ship has 2,748 staterooms, with capacity (at double occupancy) for 5,496 guests. It’s unclear from the event’s website how much of the ship is expected to be set aside for Taylor Swift fans.

The agents behind the cruise did not immediately respond to CNN Travel’s request for more information. Royal Caribbean referred questions back to the travel agency.

The details are still being worked out; the organizers say they’re working with Royal Caribbean on Taylor-related events each evening of the four-night voyage. Some proposed events, which are subject to change, are a themed dance party called “I don’t wanna dance if I’m not dancing with you” and themed karaoke under the title “Heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly.”

Royal Caribbean’s private island and Nassau in the Bahamas are the two ports of call.

As of Thursday, the event’s website showed the boardwalk balcony rooms as sold out. Other stateroom types appear to be available. The staterooms are listed as requiring a $100 per person deposit. Prices range from $1,573 to $1,967 total for double occupancy.

All guests under the age of 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, with limited exceptions.

Swift’s ongoing “Eras” tour has sparked incredible demand since it kicked off in the spring, with many fans traveling to attend the sought-after shows. Recently, a postponed concert prompted an airline to waive change fees for fans who extended their stays in Buenos Aires.