Australia’s most famous attraction turns 50

CNN —

Saying that the Sydney Opera House is a well-known icon of Australia is kind of like saying the Amazon is a creek.

The building, which turns 50 years old on October 20, has been given a cultural value of $11.4 billion by the global financial firm Deloitte.

Sure, the plum Sydney waterfront real estate is worth plenty – but the real value, according to Deloitte, is the way it symbolizes Australia all over the world, becoming one of those buildings, like the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building, that can be recognized by its silhouette alone.

Inaugurated on October 20, 1973, by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Opera House now welcomes more than one million visitors every year.

Danish architect Jorn Utzon won the competition to design the Opera House in 1957. He would later win the Pritzker Prize, which is considered the Nobel of architecture.

A rich history

There’s much more to the Opera House than, well, opera.

“I think there’s a big misconception that we’re the classical arts,” says Jade McKellar, chief customer officer for the Sydney Opera House.

“We also have contemporary music. We have a big talks program, where we’ve had international and local speakers take it to our stages. We have children’s programming. Any time you come to the Opera House, there’ll be something on that somebody would be interested in.”

When UNESCO added the Opera House to its World Heritage list in 2007, the praise was euphoric.

“The Sydney Opera House constitutes a masterpiece of 20th Century architecture,” UNESCO wrote in its designation.

The document cited the building’s “unparalleled design and construction” and called it “a daring and visionary experiment.”