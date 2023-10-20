Australia’s most famous attraction turns 50

Lilit Marcus
By Lilit Marcus, CNN
3 minute read
Published 10:04 PM EDT, Thu October 19, 2023
<strong>Sydney Opera House:</strong> One of Australia's most famous attractions celebrates its 50th birthday in 2023. Click through to learn more about its history.
Sydney Opera House: One of Australia's most famous attractions celebrates its 50th birthday in 2023. Click through to learn more about its history.
AtomicZen/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>In progress:</strong> Work began in 1966 under the design of Danish architect Jorn Utzon.
In progress: Work began in 1966 under the design of Danish architect Jorn Utzon.
Keystone Sydney/Getty Images
<strong>Taking shape: </strong>This 1969 photo shows how small workers appear inside the huge structure they're building.
Taking shape: This 1969 photo shows how small workers appear inside the huge structure they're building.
Golding/Fairfax Media/Getty Images
<strong>The big reveal:</strong> Crowds gather to watch the official opening of the Sydney Opera House on October 20, 1973.
The big reveal: Crowds gather to watch the official opening of the Sydney Opera House on October 20, 1973.
Russell McPhedran/Fairfax Media/Getty Images
<strong>More than opera:</strong> In addition to opera, the building hosts everything from ballet to theater to art installations.
More than opera: In addition to opera, the building hosts everything from ballet to theater to art installations.
nevereverro/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>Inside peek:</strong> There are seven concert halls inside the Opera House.
Inside peek: There are seven concert halls inside the Opera House.
Danita Delimont/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Reflect on it: </strong>The Opera House's iconic design was inspired by sails, fitting for its location on Sydney Harbour.
Reflect on it: The Opera House's iconic design was inspired by sails, fitting for its location on Sydney Harbour.
Richard Sharrocks/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>Eat it up: </strong>Besides the performance spaces, you can also check out fine dining at Bennelong restaurant (pictured) or get a cocktail at Opera Bar.
Eat it up: Besides the performance spaces, you can also check out fine dining at Bennelong restaurant (pictured) or get a cocktail at Opera Bar.
Kent Johnson/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Historic happenings</strong>: Queen Elizabeth II came to officially inaugurate the Opera House when it opened.
Historic happenings: Queen Elizabeth II came to officially inaugurate the Opera House when it opened.
Manfred Gottschalk/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>International acclaim:</strong> The Opera House was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.
International acclaim: The Opera House was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.
simonbradfield/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images
<strong>Pride of place</strong>: Before the Opera House or Australia existed, this piece of land was called Tubowgule by the native Gadigal people.
Pride of place: Before the Opera House or Australia existed, this piece of land was called Tubowgule by the native Gadigal people.
Michael Dunning/The Image Bank RF/Getty Images
<strong>Take a tour: </strong>Guided tours are available in English, French, Korean, Mandarin, German, Spanish and Japanese.
Take a tour: Guided tours are available in English, French, Korean, Mandarin, German, Spanish and Japanese.
zetter/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>The next 50 years:</strong> The stated goal of the Opera House is to be the "people's house," where everyone can feel welcome and included.
The next 50 years: The stated goal of the Opera House is to be the "people's house," where everyone can feel welcome and included.
Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Sydney Opera House 50th anniversary
CNN  — 

Saying that the Sydney Opera House is a well-known icon of Australia is kind of like saying the Amazon is a creek.

The building, which turns 50 years old on October 20, has been given a cultural value of $11.4 billion by the global financial firm Deloitte.

Sure, the plum Sydney waterfront real estate is worth plenty – but the real value, according to Deloitte, is the way it symbolizes Australia all over the world, becoming one of those buildings, like the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building, that can be recognized by its silhouette alone.

Inaugurated on October 20, 1973, by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Opera House now welcomes more than one million visitors every year.

Danish architect Jorn Utzon won the competition to design the Opera House in 1957. He would later win the Pritzker Prize, which is considered the Nobel of architecture.

Sydney Opera House at 50: See what Australia’s best-known building could have looked like

A rich history

There’s much more to the Opera House than, well, opera.

“I think there’s a big misconception that we’re the classical arts,” says Jade McKellar, chief customer officer for the Sydney Opera House.

“We also have contemporary music. We have a big talks program, where we’ve had international and local speakers take it to our stages. We have children’s programming. Any time you come to the Opera House, there’ll be something on that somebody would be interested in.”

When UNESCO added the Opera House to its World Heritage list in 2007, the praise was euphoric.

“The Sydney Opera House constitutes a masterpiece of 20th Century architecture,” UNESCO wrote in its designation.

The document cited the building’s “unparalleled design and construction” and called it “a daring and visionary experiment.”

A look at the work in progress on the Opera House in 1969.
A look at the wor