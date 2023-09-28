London CNN —

A famous tree that has stood sentinel on Britain’s Roman-built Hadrian’s Wall for more than 200 years has been “deliberately felled” in what authorities have called an “act of vandalism.”

The sycamore tree, located in the Northumberland National Park in northern England, was made famous to millions around the world when it appeared in Kevin Costner’s 1991 blockbuster film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.”

The tree - known as “Sycamore Gap” – was located on the historic UNESCO World Heritage listed Hadrian’s Wall, which was constructed around 1,900 years ago to guard the furthest northwestern frontier of the Roman Empire.

The tree before it was felled. Andre Poling/ullstein bild/Getty Images

Sycamore Gap was considered one of the most photographed trees in England and was voted as English Tree of the Year in 2016.

The National Trust heritage charity – which co-manages the site – said it was “shocked and saddened” by the tree’s felling.

Andrew Poad, north east general manager at the National Trust, said: “The tree has been an important and iconic feature in the landscape for nearly 200 years and means a lot to the local community and to anyone who has visited the site.”

Northumberland National Park Authority said it was now “working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark.”

The National Park urged visitors to stay away while the site was being made safe.

Police said they were investigating what was believed to be a “deliberate act of vandalism.”

“The tree is a world-renowned landmark and the vandalism has caused understandable shock and anger throughout the local community and beyond,” a statement from Northumbria Police said.

The sycamore tree, seen here in 2021, was a striking presence on the wild landscape around Hadrian's Wall. Kevin Taverner/CNN

Police Superintendent Kevin Waring added: “This is an incredibly sad day. The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region.”

“Anyone found to have been responsible for this damage – which we believe to be a deliberate act of vandalism – can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.”