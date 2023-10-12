CNN —

The US State Department is warning Americans to reconsider travel to Israel in the wake of the weekend’s deadly Hamas attacks.

The agency raised its travel advisory level on Wednesday to Level 3: Reconsider Travel because of civil unrest and terrorism, advising that “the situation in Israel remains dynamic; mortar and rocket fire may take place without warning.”

“Individuals should follow the instructions of security and emergency response officials,” an updated travel advisory said.

“While Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, we are aware that several major airlines have announced that they have suspended flights,” it notes.

“Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status. U.S. citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt.”

The travel advisory for the West Bank has also been raised to Level 3: Reconsider Travel; while the advisory for Gaza, which is under heavy bombardment from Israeli airstrikes, remains at the most severe – Level 4: Do Not Travel.

United Kingdom warning

The United Kingdom’s government has also warned its citizens about travel to Israel.

“If you are in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Gaza, you are advised to register your presence with the FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office],” it posted Tuesday.

“The FCDO continues to advise against travel to parts of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and to advise against all but essential travel to all other parts, including the Rafah crossing into Egypt.”

CNN Travel’s Forrest Brown contributed to this report.