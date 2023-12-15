CNN —

Southwest Airlines’ longstanding “customer of size” policy is generating new chatter, thanks to viral TikTok videos and media coverage surrounding efforts to push other airlines to offer seating policies for passengers who don’t fit comfortably into today’s narrow airline seats.

The policy, which Southwest says has been around for more than 30 years, allows passengers to purchase additional seats before travel and receive a refund of the cost of those extra seats after travel is completed.

Southwest encourages passengers to purchase extra seats in advance to help the airline plan for the number of occupied seats and to “ensure we can accommodate all Customers on the flight for which they purchased a ticket and avoid asking Customers to relinquish their seats for an unplanned accommodation,” the policy says.

Passengers can also speak with a customer service agent at the departure gate without purchasing more space in advance to receive complimentary additional seating.

A TikTok video posted by user @Kimmystyled, featuring a passenger who asks to use the policy at a departure gate, has been viewed nearly a million times since it was posted in October. Southwest’s policy is unusual among US carriers.

“It should be the industry norm,” the post says. “Flying is public transportation and should be more comfortable and accessible for all people including fat and disabled people.” CNN tried to reach @Kimmystyled but did not immediately hear back.

Many commenters expressed support and thanks to the poster for publicizing the policy while others questioned the free seat. “I think you should get a seat for a lower fee but I am 6’7 and I pay for extra leg room,” wrote one.

An advocate for policy change