A paradise island vacation with no mosquito bites – and no chemicals

By Regan Stephens, CNN
4 minute read
Updated 9:31 PM EST, Sun November 26, 2023
<strong>Soneva Fushi:</strong> This luxurious Maldives resort is trying to take luxury to another level -- by eliminating mosquitoes.
Soneva Fushi: This luxurious Maldives resort is trying to take luxury to another level -- by eliminating mosquitoes.
Courtesy Soneva Fushi
<strong>The method:</strong> Soneva has partnered with the Germany-based company Biogents to developed mosquito traps like the one seen here.
The method: Soneva has partnered with the Germany-based company Biogents to developed mosquito traps like the one seen here.
Courtesy Soneva Fushi
<strong>Getting there:</strong> The property is located on private Kunfunadhoo Island.
Getting there: The property is located on private Kunfunadhoo Island.
Courtesy Soneva Fushi
<strong>The history:</strong> Soneva Fushi was founded by Sonu and Eva Shivdasani (hence the name) in 1995.
The history: Soneva Fushi was founded by Sonu and Eva Shivdasani (hence the name) in 1995.
Courtesy Soneva Fushi
<strong>Building a dream:</strong> The couple put green initiatives on the forefront when they opened the property, and that goal continues today.
Building a dream: The couple put green initiatives on the forefront when they opened the property, and that goal continues today.
Courtesy Soneva Fushi
<strong>More than traps: </strong>The Soneva has educated its staff on ways they can prevent mosquito breeding, like identifying and eliminating places with stagnant water.
More than traps: The Soneva has educated its staff on ways they can prevent mosquito breeding, like identifying and eliminating places with stagnant water.
Courtesy Soneva Fushi