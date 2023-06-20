The world’s best airlines for 2023, according to Skytrax

Maureen O'Hare
By Maureen O'Hare, CNN
Published 8:44 AM EDT, Tue June 20, 2023
Skytrax has revealed its 2016 top 10 best airlines. In 10th place is German carrier Lufthansa. It's successfully climbed two places to re-enter the top 10 list.
Skytrax top 10 Airlines of 2016: 10. Lufthansa —
Skytrax has revealed its 2016 top 10 best airlines. In 10th place is German carrier Lufthansa. It's successfully climbed two places to re-enter the top 10 list.
Courtesy Lufthansa
Aussie airline Qantas, rarely absent from any top 10 list, moves up one place from 2015 to take ninth position.
9. Qantas Airways —
Aussie airline Qantas, rarely absent from any top 10 list, moves up one place from 2015 to take ninth position.
ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images
After making a debut in the top 10 airline chart last year, Taiwan's EVA Air climbed to eighth place this year. It was also named the best trans-Pacific airline.
8. EVA Air —
After making a debut in the top 10 airline chart last year, Taiwan's EVA Air climbed to eighth place this year. It was also named the best trans-Pacific airline.
ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images
Slightly down from last year (ranked fourth in 2015), Turkish Airlines was voted as the seventh best airline in the world. It's still the best airline in Europe, according to Skytrax.
7. Turkish Airlines —
Slightly down from last year (ranked fourth in 2015), Turkish Airlines was voted as the seventh best airline in the world. It's still the best airline in Europe, according to Skytrax.
Turkish Airline
One of three major Middle East carriers in the top 10, Abu Dhabi's Etihad remains in sixth place this year.
6. Etihad Airways —
One of three major Middle East carriers in the top 10, Abu Dhabi's Etihad remains in sixth place this year.
Patrick Riviere/Getty Images/FILE
Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways takes the fifth spot. It also takes awards for the world's best airport services and Asia's best airline staff.
Top 10 Airlines of 2016: 5. ANA All Nippon Airways —
Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways takes the fifth spot. It also takes awards for the world's best airport services and Asia's best airline staff.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific dropped from the third to fourth place this year.
4. Cathay Pacific —
Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific dropped from the third to fourth place this year.
DALE de la REY/AFP/Getty Images
Singapore Airlines, ranked third, is Asia's best airline. It also won the title for the best business class airline seat.
3. Singapore Airlines —
Singapore Airlines, ranked third, is Asia's best airline. It also won the title for the best business class airline seat.
Courtesy Singapore Airlines
A 2015 winner, Qatar came second this year. It also has the world's best business class and business class lounge.
2. Qatar Airways —
A 2015 winner, Qatar came second this year. It also has the world's best business class and business class lounge.
Qatar Airways
Emirates was named the best airline in this year's Skytrax awards -- a big leap from last year's fifth place. It's the fourth time the Dubai-based carrier has won the award.
Airline of the year: Emirates —
Emirates was named the best airline in this year's Skytrax awards -- a big leap from last year's fifth place. It's the fourth time the Dubai-based carrier has won the award.
Courtesy Emirates
SkyTrax also hands out a raft of other awards. AirAsia is named the world's best low-cost carrier. Its long-haul sister brand AirAsia X is said to have the best premium seat and cabin among budget airlines.
Best of the rest -- Low-cost airline: AirAsia —
SkyTrax also hands out a raft of other awards. AirAsia is named the world's best low-cost carrier. Its long-haul sister brand AirAsia X is said to have the best premium seat and cabin among budget airlines.
AFP/Getty Images
For the fourth successive year Norwegian Airline is voted the best low-cost airline in Europe. It's also the world's best low-cost airline for long haul flights.
Best low-cost airline in Europe: Norwegian Airline —
For the fourth successive year Norwegian Airline is voted the best low-cost airline in Europe. It's also the world's best low-cost airline for long haul flights.
Norwegian Air
"Virgin America continues dominating on the customer side in North America," said Edward Plaisted, Skytrax CEO. It won the awards for both best airline and best low-cost airline in North America.
Best airline in North America: Virgin America —
"Virgin America continues dominating on the customer side in North America," said Edward Plaisted, Skytrax CEO. It won the awards for both best airline and best low-cost airline in North America.
Herb Lingl/aerialarchives.com/VIRGIN
One of the oldest airlines in the world, South African Airways topped the best airlines chart in Africa. Other winners by regions include Finnair (Northern Europe), LAN Airlines (South America), Hainan Airlines (China) and Air Astana (Central Asia/India).
Best airline in Africa: South African Airways —
One of the oldest airlines in the world, South African Airways topped the best airlines chart in Africa. Other winners by regions include Finnair (Northern Europe), LAN Airlines (South America), Hainan Airlines (China) and Air Astana (Central Asia/India).
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images/File
With 27 member airlines, Star Alliance is the world's largest global airline alliance. It's named as the best airline alliance in the 2016 Skytrax awards.
Best airline alliance: Star Alliance —
With 27 member airlines, Star Alliance is the world's largest global airline alliance. It's named as the best airline alliance in the 2016 Skytrax awards.
Star Alliance
Cathay Pacific comes second to Etihad Airways in the category of world's best first class airlines, but its newly reopened first class lounge The Pier -- with a full-service bar -- came first.
Best first class lounge: Cathay Pacific —
Cathay Pacific comes second to Etihad Airways in the category of world's best first class airlines, but its newly reopened first class lounge The Pier -- with a full-service bar -- came first.
courtesy Cathay Pacific
It's hard to beat Etihad Airways when it comes to first class catering. The airline offers a chef to serve up in-flight meals to passengers.
Best first class airline catering: Etihad Airways —
It's hard to beat Etihad Airways when it comes to first class catering. The airline offers a chef to serve up in-flight meals to passengers.
Etihad Airways
World's best airline named as...

Editor’s Note: Monthly Ticket is a CNN Travel series that highlights some of the most fascinating topics in the travel world. In June, we’re looking to the skies as we spotlight the exciting world of aviation.

CNN  — 

When it comes to the soft-leathered, leg-outstretched world of the absolute top-tier aviation elite, Singapore Airlines has been flying high for decades.

Now, for the fifth time in the accolades’ 23-year history, it’s been named best airline in the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023.

The announcement came at a gala on June 20 at the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show, just weeks after the Singapore flag carrier was named No.5 in the world by aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

“Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many of the award categories, with the highlight being recognition of their First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax. To gather this year’s results, the UK-based aviation consultancy conducted independent self-funded customer surveys across more than 325 airlines worldwide between September 2022 and May 2023.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said the win was down to the tireless work of his team, who made “many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel. That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic.”

Best in class

Qatar Airways – a seven-time Airline of the Year winner – was No.2 this year, followed by Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways in third position, Emirates fourth and Japan Airlines in fifth place.

The Qatar flag carrier bossed it in business class, with wins for World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Seat, World’s Best Business Class Lounge (the Al Mourjan lounge at Hamad International Airport), World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining and Best Airline in the Middle East.

ANA cleaned up with the award for the highest hygiene standards: It was named World’s Cleanest Airline for the third year in a row, as well as scooping the award for World’s Best Airport Services.

Kuwait Airways, which just launched a complimentary chauffeur service for first and business class passengers, was named the World’s Most Improved Airline, while AirAsia was named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline. There were no surprises there, as it’s won the award every single year since 2010.

Scoot was the World’s Best Long-Haul Low-Cost Airline and Volotea won out in the very competitive Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category.

The world’s most eco-conscious airlines

Air Canada triumphed in the new World’s Most Family-Friendly Airline category, which covers such things as family seating policies, priority boarding and children’s amenities.

Garuda Indonesia’s cabin staff were voted the world’s best, Cathay Pacific won World’s Best Inflight Entertainment and Bangkok Airways was once again the World’s Best Regional Airline.

Delta Air Lines was named Best Airline in North America, with the Best Airline Staff Service for the region, while Sun Country Airlines was named Best Low-Cost Airline in North America title for the first time Alaska Airlines was North America’s Best Regional Airline.

The World’s Top Airlines of 2023, according to Skytrax

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Air France

8. Cathay Pacific

9. EVA Air

10. Korean Air

11. Hainan Airlines

12. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

13. Etihad Airways

14. Iberia

15. Fiji Airways

16. Vistara

17. Qantas Airways

18. British Airways

19. Air New Zealand

20. Delta Air Lines

World’s Best Cabin Crew 2023

1. Garuda Indonesia

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. EVA Air

5. Hainan Airlines

6. Qatar Airways

7. Cathay Pacific

8. Thai Airways

9. Emirates

10. Japan Airlines

World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2023

1. AirAsia

2. Scoot

3. Indigo

4. Flynas

5. Volotea

6. Transavia France

7. Sun Country Airlines

8. Southwest Airlines

9. airBaltic

10. Jet2.com

11. easyJet

12. Vueling Airlines

13. Ryanair

14. Jetstar Airways

15. flyDubai

The World’s Most Family-Friendly Airlines 2023

1 Air Canada

2 Singapore Airlines

3 Emirates

4 Qatar Airways

5 ANA All Nippon Airways

6 Japan Airlines

7 Virgin Atlantic

8 Etihad Airways

9 EVA Air

10 British Airways

For the full list, worldairlineawards.com.

Related