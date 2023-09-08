Why Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast could be the next big luxury tourism destination

<strong>Coast of discovery: </strong>Saudi Arabia is touting its Red Sea coast as one of the world's next great travel discoveries, pouring huge investment into what it says are environmentally friendly resorts and travel experiences.
<strong>Culture and relaxation: </strong>As well as world-class luxury hotels, resorts and aquatic pursuits, there'll be cultural attractions too. Pictured here is the AMAALA Cultural Village, which will host Arabic and International arts events.
<strong>Miles and miles: </strong>Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast stretches for more than 1,000 miles from the northern border with Jordan to Yemen in the south. Much of it is undeveloped.
<strong>Out of the blue: </strong>Shura Island will act as a hub, featuring 11 low-rise resorts, designed to look like coral washed up on the beach.
<strong>Divers' paradise:</strong> The area is seen as ripe for exploration by leisure divers. "This is really exciting to see this opening up to the world," says Firas Jundi, regional manager of the Middle East for PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.
<strong>Plenty to do: </strong>Developers say the area will feature boutique resorts offering a wealth of water sports and other activities including arts, culture and education based around the sea, the desert, the dunes and the mountains.
<strong>Clear blue waters: </strong>"When you get to the shore you see it is pristine, untouched, with clear visibility, like a huge swimming pool full of fish," says diving expert Firas Jundi. "This has not been a diving destination so you can imagine how protected the coral is."
<strong>Watery attractions: </strong>"I challenge anyone not to look at that water and ask the question, 'how can I go into it, under it, over it?' - they're going to want to be a part of it," says Rosanna Chopra, the executive director of destination development for Red Sea Global.
<strong>Art experiences:</strong> A rendering shows art installations in one of the new developments along the Red Sea coast.
<strong>Changing scenery: </strong>The Red Sea project, between the cities of Umluj and Al-Wajh, will develop 22 of the 90 islands, and will be powered by 100% renewable energy, says the developer.
<strong>Under canvas: </strong>A rendering shows a luxury tented camp, one of many upscale accommodation options that is being created along the Red Sea.
<strong>Triple Bay: </strong>Another part of the AMAALA development, Triple Bay will be a luxury wellness resort.
<strong>Warm welcome: </strong>"People will be astonished when they come," says Chopra. "The hospitality of the Saudis will knock them sideways."
Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

CNN  — 

Travelers are running out of new places to discover, but there could be one treasure hidden in plain sight.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast stretches for more than a thousand miles, from the northern border with Jordan in the Gulf of Aqaba to Yemen in the far south.

Much of that, outside of big cities like Jeddah, is undeveloped coastline of turquoise water, offshore islands, pristine beaches and coral reefs.

Now, as part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy, reduce its reliance on oil revenue and implement social reform, a number of ultra-luxury schemes, touted by government-funded developers as the pinnacle of eco-consciousness, are under way on the Red Sea shores.

The Red Sea Coast is being touted as an undiscovered divers' paradise.
“This is really exciting to see this is opening up to the world,” says Firas Jundi, regional manager of the Middle East for PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

“I grew up in Saudi and started diving there in 1989, and then the north was only accessible via four-wheel drives.

“When you get to the shore you see it is pristine, untouched, with clear visibility, like a huge swimming pool full of fish.

“This has not been a diving destination so you can imagine how protected the coral is.”

The shimmering mirrored building that vanishes into the desert

Many shades of blue

The Red Sea region encompasses 28,000 square kilometers of coastline and 90 offshore islands some 300 miles north of Jeddah, and AMAALA, further north in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Natural Reserve, are part of Saudi’s so-called giga projects.

They will feature boutique resorts offering a wealth of water sports and other activities including arts, culture and education based around the sea, the desert, the dunes and the mountains, say developers.

Both will be served by the forthcoming Red Sea International Airport which is scheduled to open to domestic flights in 2023.

“When I first came here and went out to the islands and saw about seven shades of blue, I thought, ‘how many shades of blue can you get in the sea?’” says Rosanna Chopra, the executive director of destination development for Red Sea Global, the umbrella development company for the projects, owned by Saudi’s government-controlled Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Huge amounts of money are being poured into developing luxury resorts.
Huge amounts of money are being poured into developing luxury resorts.
“Even now I think, ‘What on Earth is this glorious place and why