In a remote corner of Asia, one of the world’s oldest cities continues to awe visitors

By Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey, CNN
6 minute read
Published 6:10 AM EST, Thu November 16, 2023
<strong>Registan Square: </strong>With its varied sights, including stunning mosques, mausoleums and madrassas, Samarkand is a must-visit Uzbekistan city. Among its major highlights is the stunning Registan Square.
Tanatat Pongphibool/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Gur-e-Amir :</strong> Many Samarkand sites are connected to Temur, the celebrated 14th century ruler. Among the most famous is his final resting place, Samarkand's Gur-e-Amir -- or Amir Temur Mausoleum.
Mlenny/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Bibi Khanum Mosque: </strong>Legend has it that this Samarkand mosque was commissioned by Timur's favorite wife in honor of his homecoming after a long pillaging trip. Today it remains one of the largest mosques in Central Asia.
monticello/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
<strong>Ulug Bheg's Observatory: </strong>Timur's grandson, Ulug Bheg, had a passion for astronomy. His work is remembered at the historic Ulug Bheg's Observatory, which was built in the 1420s on a hill overlooking Samarkand.
Thiago Trevisan/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Siab Bazaar: </strong>Samarkand's lively Siab Bazaar offers shopping and local eats.
Raimund Franken/ullstein bild/Getty Images
<strong>Mausoleum of St. Daniel:</strong> According to local legend, the Mausoleum of St. Daniel contains a collection of the Old Testament prophet's relics.
saiko3p/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Beef plov: </strong>Uzbekistan's national dish is plov -- similar to pilaf or pilau. This rice dish can be made with a wide variety of ingredients including carrots, beef, raisins and onions.
Tanatat pongphibool/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Obi non: </strong>Accompanying most meals. obi non is a style of bread that's made in a clay oven, then stamped and decorated.
rchphoto/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Samsa:</strong> A popular Samarkand treat, samsa are similar to samosas and come with various meat fillings.
Galiyah Assan/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Kurt: </strong>These dried cheese snacks are made from soured, fermented milk sourced from local animals.
Eric Phan Kim/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Afrosiyob Express: </strong>This high-speed train takes travelers to Samarkand from the capital, Tashkent, in around two hours.
Richard Maschmeyer/Alamy
Discover Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the destination it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

CNN  — 

Samarkand. It’s a name that rolls off the tongue, conjuring up images of adventure, exploration and far-away mysteries.

Founded in around 700 BCE, it’s one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, a crossroads of cultures and a hub of learning and trading – especially during the heyday of the ancient Silk Road, which passed through the city.

Much has been written about this southeastern Uzbekistan gem, but a poem by British novelist and poet James Elroy Flecker (1884-1915) perhaps sums it up best: ”For lust of knowing what should not be known, we take the Golden Road