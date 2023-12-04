Palazzo Vilòn: Incredible historical mansion opens to overnight guests in Rome

CNN —

It’s an Italian home most can only dream of spending the night in.

Featuring multiple suites, all filled with artistic masterpieces, Rome’s 17th-century Palazzo Vilòn is sheer luxury. Spread across 1,100 square meters on multiple floors, it comes with a private gym, spa, cinema, 24-hour butler and chefs.

And now, Palazzo Vilòn can be all yours for 25,000 euros ($26,665) per night if you opt for the “buy-out” offer.

This dreamy Baroque palace isn’t your usual luxury hotel. Palazzo Vilòn offers a rare chance to travel back to a time when noble families ruled the Eternal City. You’re not just paying for a place to stay, but rather the centuries of history and art that’s reflected in the architecture and decor.

Palazzo Vilon has several lounges, including Sala di Diana, pictured. Mattia Aquila/Courtesy Palazzo Vilon

Overlooking the Tiber River, close to the Spanish steps in the Campo Marzio area and just a few minutes’ walk from Rome’s must-see landmarks, the palace was for centuries the private residence of the Borghese family, one of the most powerful and influential dynasties of 17th-century Europe.

Today, Palazzo Vilòn is believed to be Italy’s most expensive historical retreat. Services are tailor-made and all extras make the final price even higher.

What’s included in the basic fee? Just breakfast. If you want a private dinner with a gourmet tasting menu cooked inside the huge, shiny kitchen of the palazzo, it’s an extra 1,000 euros per person and includes top wines.

The heirs of the original Borghese family – a millenary ancestry that includes popes and princes – still inhabit the attached palace. And even though individual rooms can be booked, staff tell CNN most prefer to have the whole place to themselves.

“We opened this summer, and so far we’ve had foreign, mostly American clients, both young and senior couples and families with kids, who pick the buy-out option, exclusively booking it for a few days even though there’s space for 12 people,” says Palazzo Vilòn deputy director Samuele Florio.

For privacy reasons, he says he cannot share any client details, but stresses that not many have had the chance to experience this ‘secret’ heavenly palace yet.