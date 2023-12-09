CNN —
Olive oil has been a staple of the Mediterranean diet and culture for millennia. Before it ever made it to the table, it was used for medicinal and religious practices, earning the moniker “liquid gold” in Homer’s “Iliad.”
Throughout the centuries the olive branch has come to symbolize peace and prosperity, and pungent extra virgin and virgin olive oils are high-value global exports. Valued at $22.3 billion in 2022, the olive oil market is expected to increase exponentially over the next decade.