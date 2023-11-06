National Geographic announces 2024 ‘cool list’

Lilit Marcus
By Lilit Marcus, CNN
3 minute read
Published 4:31 AM EST, Mon November 6, 2023
<strong>National Geographic's 2024 'Cool List':</strong> The travel magazine has shared 30 destinations and experiences to try in 2024. First up are the Alps of Albania ([pictured).
Stanley Chen Xi, landscape and a/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Belfast, Northern Ireland:</strong> This city is where Van Morrison was born and the Titanic was built.
Andrea Pistolesi/Stone RF/Getty Images
<strong>Emilia-Romagna, Italy:</strong> National Geographic advises exploring this region by bike.
Francesco Riccardo Iacomino/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Europe by train: </strong>A spate of new routes is making it easier than ever to ditch short-haul flights and travel by train instead.
sculpies/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland: </strong>This UNESCO biosphere reserve was expanded in 2023.
JohnFScott/E+/Getty Images
<strong>Nordland, Norway: </strong>The Lofoten islands are in this picturesque Nordic region.
Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>North Yorkshire, England:</strong> The county has set an ambitious goal of increasing tree cover from 6% to over 20% in the Broughton Sanctuary protected area.
joe daniel price/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Pompeii, Italy:</strong> This ancient site is now easier to access thanks to a direct train from Rome every Sunday.
SimonSkafar/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Saimaa, Finland: </strong>This lesser-known region of Finland gets high marks for gastronomy.
AlexanderNikiforov/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Tartu, Estonia:</strong> Estonia's second city has been selected as a European Capital of Culture for 2024.