The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace

For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.

Built in 1902 when the Austro-Hungarian empire was economically strong, the palace was erected as a symbol of strength and success.

From its golden era in the early 20th century to the present day, the Matild was a place where people came to be seen and to bask in the glory of its luxurious surroundings.

Before the empire dissolved in 1918, Europe’s rich, royal and famous would flock here to socialize in the palace’s public café, which back then was a star of Hungary’s famous café culture.

But despite surviving two world wars and enjoying a 1950s renaissance, the Matild Palace declined under communist rule and post-Soviet era revival attempts never quite restored its former glory.

Following a five-year transformation led by world-renowned interior designer Maria Vafiadis and local architects Puhl Antal and Péter Dajka, the Matild Palace has once again reclaimed its status as a jewel in Budapest’s social scene.

It reopened its doors as a 130-room, luxury five-star hotel in 2021 - the Marriott-branded Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel - marking the latest chapter in its rich and vibrant history.

Symbol of a new city

The lobby of the Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel. George Fakaros/Courtesy Matild Palace

The Matild Palace’s story began in the late 19th century when Princess Marie Clotilde of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, the Archduchess of Austria, who lived in Hungary, was pushing to bring some western European Belle Époque culture to the country.

She commissioned the Matild, and a sister building, the Klotild Palace, to stand on either side of the Pest-side entrance to the newly constructed Elisabeth Bridge over the Danube. The Matild housed private apartments and a popular café downstairs.

“Matild Palace was one of the most important, emblematic palaces at the center of Pest,” says Professor József Laszlovszky, director of the cultural heritage studies program at Central European University.

According to Laszlovszky, it was seen as a symbol of the 1873 fusion of three urban centers – Buda, Pest and Óbuda – into a new city.

“This fast urban development resulted in a new big, cosmopolitan city at the end of the 19th century, and new avenues and streets were created in this period, together with impressive public buildings and palaces.”

Completed in 1902, following plans delivered by architects