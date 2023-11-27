Lubango: The spectacular African destination you’ve probably never heard of

By Claudia Ramos, CNN
6 minute read
Published 6:26 AM EST, Mon November 27, 2023
<strong>Christ The King: </strong>Angola's second-largest city, Lubango is one of the country's most spectacular destinations. Among its landmarks is the Christ The King statue, which stands over the city.
Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis/Getty Images
<strong>Serra da Leba:</strong> Outside Lubango, the road at Serra da Leba is worth a visit for the series of dizzying switchback curves it takes -- 56 in total -- as it descends 1,600 meters.
Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis/Getty Images