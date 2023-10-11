Flames are seen as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2 at London Luton Airport.
Peter Cziborra/Reuters
London CNN  — 

All flights have been suspended in London’s Luton Airport following the breakout of a “significant” fire in the airport’s Terminal 2 parking lot, the airport said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airport said it would be closed until at least 3 p.m. local time, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport.

“Emergency services remain on the scene following last night’s fire in Terminal Car Park 2,” it said on X/Twitter. The airport said earlier the fire had resulted in “partial structural collapse.”

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marcin Nowak/LNP/Shutterstock (14144341h) A fire has started at Luton Airport's Terminal 2 car park. Emergency services are in attendance and the area has been evacuated. Access to the airport is now restricted. Luton airport car park fire, Luton, Bedfordshire, UK - 10 Oct 2023
The airport has advised passengers to stay away for the time being.
Marcin Nowak/LNP/Shutterstock

The airport stressed that its “priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff.”

It advised passengers to contact their airlines for more information about the status of their flights. It said that airport “access remains strictly limited.”

Luton Airport is located in Bedfordshire, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of London. It is a hub for several low-cost airlines, including easyJet, Wizz Air and Ryanair.

This is a developing story.