Drumnadrochit, Scotland CNN —

It’s not the volume of water in Loch Ness that impresses, although that’s substantial. It is, after all, 23 miles long with steep walls that plunge into a 754-foot abyss deep enough to submerge Edinburgh Castle twice over.

It’s the unsettling darkness that stands out. Peat washes into the loch from surrounding rivers and streams, creating water as rich a brown as the tea that flows from pots in guesthouses in the nearby village of Drumnadrochit and the Highlands beyond. But it’s cold, bitterly cold, averaging around 40 F (4 or 5 C) year-round.

“You could be swimming next to a 400-foot submarine, it would be two feet in front of you, and you would not see it,” says Alan McKenna, social worker by day and, in his free time, founder of the Loch Ness Exploration research group. “It’s like a lost world down there.”

Nessie enthusiasts rode out in August 2023 for the biggest monster hunt in 50 years. The rain "was Biblical," says Alan McKenna. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

90 years since the first ‘monster’ photograph

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock in a water-filled valley formed by the shifting of tectonic plates half a billion years ago, you’ll be familiar with Loch Ness and its mysteries.

On November 12, it’ll be 90 years since factory worker Hugh Gray took the first photograph of the Loch Ness “monster.”

Earlier that year, in April 1933, hotel manager Aldie McKay set off what would become an international frenzy through her reported shoreside sighting of an enormous, whale-like beast.

Countless “monster” sightings, hoaxes, searches and expeditions later, the enigma endures. McKay’s hotel in Drumnadrochit has been turned into the new $1.8 million Loch Ness Centre and last August hundreds of Nessie fans gathered at the loch for the biggest monster hunt in 50 years. The findings, perhaps unsurprisingly, were inconclusive.

Brushes with the occult

Even when visiting on a dreary Tuesday afternoon, the steel-gray sky reflecting off the loch’s restless undulations as anorak-clad day-trippers mill from shabby tearoom to souvenir store, Loch Ness is still a fair bit more than the tourist trap of expectation.

For many it’s an amusing, perhaps underwhelming, detour on a trip to the Isle of Skye or to Cairngorms National Park.