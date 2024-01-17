Tokyo CNN —

An American airline passenger allegedly bit a female cabin crew member mid-flight on Tuesday, forcing an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight bound for Seattle to return to Tokyo, an airline spokesperson said.

Flight ANA 118 departed Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at 9:47 p.m. local time and turned around a little over an hour into its journey, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

An ANA spokesperson told CNN that the male passenger was detained by police after the plane landed in the Japanese capital. They did not name him.

The female flight attendant sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.