Shimane, Japan

In Japan, gardening isn’t just a hobby – it’s an art form with spiritual significance.

But while gardens across the country get lots of love on social media, many Japanese will swear their fealty to one that’s off the beaten track – the garden at the Adachi Museum of Art in bucolic Shimane prefecture, a three-hour train trip from Osaka.

The US-based Sukiya Living magazine (formerly Journal of Japanese Gardening) has awarded the Adachi Museum its highest honor – most beautiful traditional garden – for more than 20 years running.

Despite accolades coming from outside of Japan, the museum and gardens remain relatively unknown compared to those in Kyoto and Tokyo.

Many Western visitors to Japan are confused when they visit a Japanese garden, only to not see a single flower. Japanese gardens place emphasis on different kinds of plants, like moss or trees, or may just consist of rocks in a finely manicured bed of sand. They’re not just about big, colorful blooms – there’s a more subtle dynamic at play.

“Gardens in Japan do aspire to high art in a way that they don’t in the West,” explains Sophie Walker, author of the book “The Japanese Garden.”

“Mitate is the idea that the imagination can leap. You can see a rock, know that it’s a human-scale rock, but in that moment you can come to it and see it as a mountain. So I think that’s why the garden is so powerful, because it depends on the viewer. What you bring to it matters the mind with which you come.”

A sense of place

On the walls of the Adachi Museum of Art are paintings by some of Japan’s best modern artists. But many patrons ignore the building entirely and prefer to spend their entire visit looking out the window.

Here, the different gardens – a pine grove, a rock garden and a moss garden, among others – are intended to be seen but not trampled through. They were conceived like paintings, made from trees and plants rather than oil and pastel.

In turn, the museum was designed to “frame” the garden, with its large picture windows specifically made to highlight the garden’s most notable features.

A visitor stands in front of a "frame"-style window designed to center the garden. Robert Gilhooly/Alamy Stock Photo

“Japanese paintings are difficult to appreciate, even when people come to see them, whereas gardens are easy for anyone to look at,” explains Takodori Adachi, the grandson of founder Zenko Adachi and the current director of the museum.

“Before looking at Japanese paintings, you can look at these Japanese gardens and understand them in this sequence. The art museum was designed so it would be easier to look at.”

Signs in Japanese and English apologize that gardeners or other maintenance workers may be toiling in the garden during the day – a way of acknowledging that there are human beings behind the gardens’ seemingly effortless elegance.