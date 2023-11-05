Inside Dolly Parton’s new resort lodge in the Tennessee mountains

By Marnie Hunter, CNN
9 minute read
Published 11:51 AM EST, Sun November 5, 2023
<strong>Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort:</strong> A new resort hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is inspired by Dolly Parton's childhood in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Courtesy The Dollywood Company
<strong>A 'high-fashion rustic' lodge: </strong>Parton referred to the lodge as "high-fashion rustic." The hotel's overall aesthetic is less glitzy than the entertainer's spangled wardrobe.
Courtesy The Dollywood Company
<strong>A family retreat: </strong>Suites with bunk rooms outfitted with camping-style bedding cater to families.
Courtesy The Dollywood Company
<strong>Bringing the outdoors in</strong>: Murals over the beds feature Smoky Mountain scenes, and many rooms have balconies.
Courtesy The Dollywood Company
<strong>"Treasured memories": </strong>The bathrooms feature flattering, lighted mirrors and artwork nodding to Smoky Mountain moments.
Courtesy The Dollywood Company