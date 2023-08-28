CNN —

Regular users of Google Flights might notice some big changes the next time they go to the site to check out airline schedules and compare flight prices.

New features officially announced on Monday morning in a news release include guidance on the cheapest time to book a flight, price tracking alerts and a price guarantee option.

And whether you want to follow or avoid the winter holiday crowds, the search engine behemoth has some intel there as well.

It released the most-searched destinations on Google Flights so far this year for trips departing from December 20, 2023, to January 5, 2024, from US airports. The resort of Cancun, Mexico, takes the top spot. (See below for the full list of Top 10 destinations).

New money-saving features

Google shared what you might be seeing next time you use Google Flights. Courtesy Google

Here are some details on the additions Google is touting:

Cheapest time to book: Google Flights said it already lets users see whether current prices for a search are low, typical or high compared with past averages for the same route.

But starting this week, searches that have reliable trend data will also let users see in what time frame prices have typically been lowest. Users can then better decide whether to book now or later, Google said in the release.

Price tracking: Users who want to wait for lower fares before booking can use a price tracking feature that “can do most of the heavy lifting for you,” Google said.

People who enable price tracking will be automatically notified if flight prices drop “significantly,” Google said. It can be set up to track for specific dates or for “any dates” price tracking. Users must be logged into their Google accounts to use this.

Price guarantee: On some flight results, users might notice a price guarantee badge pop up (this won’t happen on every use). If you book one of these flights, Google said it will monitor the price every day before takeoff.

“If the price does go down, we’ll pay you back the difference via Google Pay. These price guarantees are part of a pilot program available for select Book on Google itineraries departing from the U.S.,” Google said in the release.

Popular winter holiday destinations

Warm getaways and big cities dominate the top 10 spots being searched on Google Flights. They are:

1. Cancun

2. Miami / Fort Lauderdale

3. London

4. New York

5. Tokyo

6. San Juan

7. Honolulu

8. Orlando

9. Paris

10. Los Angeles

Google also said the best time to book flights for Christmas vacations is around early October.

“Average prices tend to be lowest 71 days before departure – a big change from our 2022 insights, which found that average prices were lowest just 22 days before departure,” Google said in the release.