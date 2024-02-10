Celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Xi’an City Wall in China
February 11, 2024
The 13-kilometer-long Xi'an City Wall, which measures 12 meters high and 5 meters wide, is now hosting its annual light show as part of Lunar New Year/Spring Festival celebrations in China. Among the most stunning installations is this 18-meter-tall dragon lantern that appears to roar.
VCG/Getty Images
Thousands of lights and lanterns have transformed the massive wall and its towers into a dream-like scene.
VCG/Getty Images
An aerial view of the Xi'an City Wall. Built in the Ming Dynasty, with intricate drawbridges, towers and a moat, the wall was once one of the most impressive military defense systems in the world.
VCG/Getty Images
Many of the installations are set on top of the wall, which is a popular spot for joggers and cyclists during the rest of the year.
VCG/Getty Images
Many travelers' Silk Road journeys began in Xi'an, which served as the capital for 13 Chinese dynasties. Today, the wall stands between modern Xi'an and the old city center.
VCG/Getty Images
This being the Year of the Dragon, the mythical beast has an even greater presence at the 2024 festival and is featured among the 20 lantern sets on display at the wall.
VCG/Getty Images
As popular as the wall is, many travelers also come to Xi'an to see another famous attraction -- the Terracotta Army.