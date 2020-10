Revisiting India's forgotten battle of WWII: Kohima-Imphal, the Stalingrad of the East Updated 4th October 2020 Email

The battle for Kohima and Imphal was a decisive turning point in WWII, ending with the first major defeat suffered by Japanese forces in the Burma theater. In India's remote northeast states of Manipur and Nagaland, travelers can visit museums and memorials dedicated to the battle.