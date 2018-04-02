Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
30 Pictures
Delicious drinks from around the world
Updated 20th June 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From India's mango lassi to the United States' Coca Cola, check out our photos of the world's most delcious drinks.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource