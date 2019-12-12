DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 sao paulo state things to do
View Gallery
13 Pictures

Where to go in the exciting state of São Paulo

Published 12th December 2019
View photos of where to go and what to do in São Paulo state, one of Brazil's most exciting playgrounds for tourists.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons