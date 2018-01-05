Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
15 Pictures
Where to go in February to maximize your fun
Updated 12th December 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From the snowy ski slopes in British Columbia to the sunny Atlantic shores of Senegal, view photos of where to go in February to maximize your fun.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource