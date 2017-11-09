DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 where to travel december - Germany
View Gallery
15 Pictures

Where to go in December

Forrest Brown, CNNUpdated 24th October 2018
From festive and cold Christmas markets in Germany to festive and warmer resorts in Orlando, Florida, these photos show you where to go in December.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource