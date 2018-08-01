Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
15 Pictures
Where to go in August
Kate Mackay, CNN • Published 1st August 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Check out photos of some great places to go in August -- from beautiful Portland, Oregon, to the city where it's always spring, Medellín, Colombia.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource