DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 things to do cartagena colombia
View Gallery
10 Pictures

What to see in Cartagena, Colombia

Published 5th September 2019
Check out CNN Travel's photos of what to see in Cartagena. This Colombian city set on the Caribbean is an intruing tropical getaway.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource