Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
10 Pictures
What to see in Cartagena, Colombia
Published 5th September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Check out CNN Travel's photos of what to see in Cartagena. This Colombian city set on the Caribbean is an intruing tropical getaway.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource