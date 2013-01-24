DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
wellness spa 7
View Gallery
9 Pictures

Relax at these wellness spas and retreats

Updated 6th July 2018
From yoga in Portugal to sleep enhancement in Thailand, check out photos of wellness spas and retreats where the watchword is "relax."
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource