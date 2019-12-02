DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 warm christmas destinations gallery
View Gallery
8 Pictures

Warm destinations where you can celebrate Christmas

Published 2nd December 2019
From Antigua, Guatemala, to San Fernando, Philippines, see photos of warm destinations still full of the Christmas spirit.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons