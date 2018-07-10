DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
crop one holdings vertical farm
View Gallery
13 Pictures
Global Gateway

Is the great indoors the future of farming?

Published 10th July 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource