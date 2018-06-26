DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
08 endangered historic places 2018 - Mount Vernon & Piscataway National Park, Mount Vernon, VA. and Accokeek, MD
View Gallery
11 Pictures

11 endangered historic places

Published 26th June 2018
The National Trust for Historic Preservation chose these 11 spots, whose photos are included here, for its most endangered historic places list for 2018.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource