DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
UNESCO heritage Cordoba photos 01
View Gallery
9 Pictures

See glorious Cordoba and its UNESCO Heritage sites

Published 17th December 2018
Cordoba, Spain, has four UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- that's the most of anywhere on the globe. Check out photos of the sites and see why Cordoba is so glorious.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource